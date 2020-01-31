 


Sports Editor

POLA High Girls Soccer Wraps Up Imperial League Title

LOS ANGELES - The 2018-2019 season saw Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer win the Imperial League championship, only playing five games in league and winning them all, due to a shortened season of rain-outs and the Los Angeles Unified School District Teacher's Strike in January.

So on Thursday, the Polar Bears looked to take advantage of a full league schedule for a change, and they successfully defended their league crown with a 10-0 victory at Dorsey of Los Angeles.

Thanks to the dynamic 1-2 punch of senior midfielder Keely Bales and junior forward Sophia Alvarez, POLA (8-2-2 overall, 8-0 league) would strike early and often against the Dons, as they scored the game's first four goals in the first 14 minutes. At one point in the contest, Bales' first goal and Alvarez's second goal came in a span of 24 seconds. 

Once the first half finally ended, both Bales and Alvarez had a hat trick, and freshman forward Riah Rivera would score her first of two goals on the day to cap off a 7-0 halftime advantage.

Alvarez, who assisted on three of POLA's goals, would deliver an excellent throw-in near the net in the 49th minute which senior midfielder Natalia Iniguez quickly tapped in with her right foot past the Dorsey goalkeeper for her first goal of the season and an 8-0 lead. Alvarez would once again show her versatility, delivering a perfect corner kick in the 62nd minute which was headed in beautifully by Bales, who on Tuesday broke the school single-season record for goals in a season.

The final goal for POLA came in the 73rd minute with Rivera scoring off a corner kick from Bales, and junior goalie Kiana Nelson only faced one shot on goal for her seventh shutout in league play.

The Polar Bears finish league play next week with a home game against Dymally on Monday, followed by a season finale at Jordan of Los Angeles on Thursday,

