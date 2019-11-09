POLA High Girls Volleyball Is 2019 CIF-LACS Division 4 Champions

LAKE BALBOA - From the outside looking in one year, to everyone else looking at them holding the championship trophy.

Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball finished tied for second place in the Imperial League for the 2018 season, but was left out of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 playoffs, but on Friday, the Polar Bears would complete a dramatic one-year turnaround by defeating East Valley of North Hollywood 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 in the Division 4 championship match, winning the program's first girls volleyball title in their second final appearance.

With only nine girls available on roster for the whole week, POLA (15-6 overall) rose to the occasion by out-performing their own abilities in their hard-fought victory over the Falcons (8-18-1), and no performance was greater than the effort put forth by senior middle blocker Kaylen Scott, who posted a career-high 26 kills to go along with four blocks.

POLA jumped to early leads in the first three sets, but East Valley was able to overcome their mistakes in the opening set and forced the Polar Bears into 11 attack errors and three net violations. With the score tied at 22, the Falcons would pull away late to seal the first set win. Once POLA settled down, it would take control of the match with a relatively easy second set victory, and Scott played a massive role with nine kills in that set.

When Scott went out due to rotation changes, junior middle blocker Mia DiCostanzo stepped in and also produced the game of her life, as she finished the night with a career-high 12 kills and a pair of blocks to solidify the Polar Bears' strength up front that eventually overwhelmed East Valley.

The third and fourth sets both had the Falcons leading late, but the Polar Bears made fierce rallies at the end of both sets to seal the championship, with both sets ending with an emphatic kill from Scott. Freshman outside hitter Sasha Suggs was money down the stretch in the later stages of the fourth set, with a timely tip kill and a service ace which put the Polar Bears up 23-22.

After both teams traded service errors, Scott would finish off the championship with her last kill of the match which just dropped in front of the Falcons' front line after it was dug out once, and the Polar Bears were on cloud nine... literally.

It took all nine girls on the team to produce the Polar Bears' ninth CIF-LACS sports championship this decade alone in what is the first full decade for the San Pedro-based Charter high school being playoff eligible.

While Scott and DiCostanzo grabbed the bigger headlines, the Polar Bears got valuable contributions from everyone who played, including junior setter Anaiys Lopez delivering a career-high 46 assists to go along with four aces, as her serving led to the majority of POLA's points in their most important rallies of the night. Junior outside hitter Lauren Brown had four kills, 22 digs and two aces, while junior libero Kasandra Soria posted a career-high 29 digs and also served an ace.

In all, POLA placed fourth in the more competitive Coliseum League, won one of many divisional championships in the large Maywood CES Tournament while in the CIF-LACS Division 4 playoffs, defeated Gardena, Maya Angelou of Los Angeles and Los Angeles High in the prior three rounds before making history.

Also, the Polar Bears have qualified for the upcoming CIF State Southern California Regional playoffs, another first for the program. Pairings will be announced on Sunday.