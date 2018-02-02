POLA's Britney Delgado Signs With Marymount California University

The Port Of Los Angeles High girls soccer program would garner its second ever signing day ceremony on Thursday, as senior midfielder Britney Delgado, coming off a whirlwind eight days for her where she has scored 10 of her team-leading 20 goals this season, signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate women's soccer at Marymount California University.

Delgado, the three-year veteran, has come a long way in helping keep the strong tradition of Polar Bears girls soccer up on a high note.

Just on January 24, Delgado broke Nikki Bonilla's five-year school record for goals in a game, as she would score an astonishing seven times in a 14-0 Crosstown League victory over Animo South Los Angeles at Locke High. And then earlier this week, she scored three more in a 4-0 league win over Bright Star at the San Pedro Field Of Dreams.

"I couldn't have done this without my teammates and coach (Javier Torres)," Delgado said on her incredible last couple of games. "It's an amazing feeling of achievement."

So far on the season, Delgado not only has the 20 goals, she is tied for the team lead with fellow midfielder Briana Mancilla with 17 assists. For her career alone, Delgado has been pretty consistent with 40 goals and 40 assists, as her assist total is third all-time in school history behind Mancilla and Tiffany Torres, two former San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer MVPs.

Choosing Marymount California was a pretty simple one for Delgado.

"At MCU I was comfortable with the distance from home and the campus," said Delgado, who helped POLA win the 2017 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 2 title. "I've known their head coach for quite some time now, and I feel like it would be a great fit for me academically and through soccer as well."

Delgado, who has been playing the sport of soccer since she was 5 years old, will join former San Pedro High star Maddie Villela, who just finished her true freshman season, on the Mariners' team in the fall of 2018.

"My older brother had always loved the game and I loved going to his games," Delgado says on her love of soccer.