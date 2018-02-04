 

Project Saving Grace Needs your Donated Personal Items for Women for Valentine’s Day Distribution

Hello Fam, we are down to the wire with Project Saving Grace. Below are items still needed to reach our goal of donating 500 bags to California homeless women and girls on Valentine’s Day.

Deodorants

Lotions

Body wash

Wash cloths

Loofas

Soap

Shampoos

Conditioners

Toothbrushes

Toothpastes

Chapsticks

Hand sanitizers

Combs

This Saturday (10th) is our packing party. We have almost reached our goal. Email Octavia Clayton Smith at oclaytonsmith@yahoo.com or if you’re in the Inland Empire, Gina Johnson Smith at spmgmedia@gmail.com if you have a donation. #projectsavinggrace#thebizz#thebizzmag #SPMGMedia

Homeless women typically know where to find a safe place to sleep or a hot meal to eat. But when it comes to taking care of their feminine hygiene needs, they often have nowhere to turn.  Tampons and sanitary pads usually top the list of needs at shelters. But since they are pricy and supporters don’t often donate them, homeless women usually have to do without.

It’s a desperate situation that many homeless women feel resigned to accept.

As a result, The BIZZ Magazine kicked off its campaign ‘Project Saving Grace’.  They are looking to helping homeless women by collecting practical items that every woman needs, but are often not available or affordable for those that live on the streets.

Their goal is to walk skid row and visit the LA Mission on Valentine’s Day 2018 and distribute 500 Love Essential Bags to women and girls.

The BIZZ Magazine, founded by Octavia Clayton Smith, is a Personal Event Concierge Magazine, dedicated to empowering event professionals with ideas, intelligence and resources to create amazing experiences for clients. In addition to this, they host much needed fundraising opportunities and other campaigns like Project Saving Grace to help underserved individuals in the community.

For more information, contact Octavia Clayton Smith at oclaytonsmith@yahoo.com or mail your donation to  PO Box 5433, Carson, CA 90749 c/o Octavia Clayton.

Follow The BIZZ Magazine on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/TheBizzMagazine4Events/

Octavia Clayton Smith is available for interviews. Contact Gina Smith, spmgmedia@gmail.com.

