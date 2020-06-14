Q&A: Hip Hop Artist Seven Da Pantha breaks down his Latest EP "K4G 1.5" w/ Mistah Wilson

Seven Da Pantha, an emcee at heart, has been as persistent as anyone in tha field of recording & performing music. With his recent release of K4G 1.5, we caught up wit' Seven to discuss tha inspiration behind this effort. Seven Da Pantha is already sending a message by way of him being tha only lyricist on tha project. I appreciate tha fact that I don't hear anyone else in his music. When I listen to Seven Da Pantha songs, it reminds of me Seven Da Pantha and no one else.

Representing Tacoma, WA, Seven Da Pantha is serious when it comes to music. From songs dating all tha way back to 2004, and possibly earlier, it comes as no surprise that this artist has dedicated himself to a journey of expression that one can only experience by tuning in. You know, these days, when we talk about wack rappers and who's actually worth listening to, Seven Da Pantha stands out as a reputable in tha Hip Hop community. He's an artist I'm thankful for and a much-needed voice in this era of music.

I sought this Q&A session w/ Seven Da Pantha in acknowledgement for tha love he has for his craft. His aura projects a commanding respect for tha game and since you can't deny his versatility, Da Pantha is en route to pioneering his own unique sound. Personally, I've experienced tha energy Seven brings to tha stage. He knows how to incorporate critical thought into club-ready material. He electrifies tha room with a resonating presence. Couple that with tha swag and you got an emcee that's gon mean trouble for a lot of artists.

Seven Da Pantha has done his part in showing love to me and ThaWilsonBlock by having me on All City Sounds at Hollow Earth radio as a Co-Host with Gerald "ReaLife" Beamon in Seattle's Central District. We recorded an exclusive phone interview with Seven about a year or so ago. But, even though it was a great interview, tha audio file was corrupted. So, we gon' make this one count for Seven Da Pantha!

If you support tha local arts, I'd like to recommend K4G 1.5 for your collection. Enjoy our Q&A session and take 20 minutes out cha day to get a bar of some real, raw rap. If you rockin' wit it, go ahead and buy it. Big shout out to tha Pacific Northwest, tho!

Read Full Q&A