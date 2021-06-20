San Pedro High Baseball Is 2021 CIF-LACS Open Division Champions

1992 still feels like a long time.

That was when San Pedro High baseball won their first CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship when it outlasted Polytechnic of Sun Valley at Dodger Stadium under the leadership of longtime coach Jerry Lovarov.

Reaching a championship game was few and far between for the Pirates, only managing two more appearances in 2004 when they lost to eventual national champion Chatsworth, and again in 2010 where they were one strike away from a dogpile at Chavez Ravine, before falling on the last two pitches to El Camino Real.

The 2021 edition of the Pirates made the most of their shortened season and it was made all the more special on Saturday when in front of a large capacity crowd on their own home field on campus, when it staged a comeback for the ages and won 7-6 over the visiting Conquistadors to win the first CIF-LACS Open Division championship in school history.

San Pedro (17-8 overall), the fourth seed of the playoffs, was battle tested all the way through, taking on several top teams, including the entire West Valley League, winning a fourth straight Marine League title, and had several non-believers outside of their hometown along the way, and yes, they even battled with themselves during the game.

Fighting their way through six early errors, and a 5-1 deficit staring them in the face, San Pedro struck back with two runs in the bottom of the third inning thanks to senior catcher Mikey Brucelas, blasting an RBI-double, then scoring on a balk, slicing their deficit down to 5-3. El Camino Real (15-17) added another run in the top of the fourth for a 6-3 advantage, but sophomore pitcher Casey Molina never allowed the Conquistadors to further increase their edge.

After a 1-2-3 top of the fifth, the Pirates went to work.

San Pedro's first two hitters, also their No.1 and No.2 hitters in the lineup, senior shortstop Cain Lusic and senior center fielder Jake Harper, both reached base to start the inning, then both were driven home on Brucelas' second double and third hit of the game, and suddenly the deficit was only 6-5. Senior third baseman Dylan Kordic was retired, but three pitches later, senior left fielder Dominic Porter crushed a two-run home run to put the Pirates ahead... for good.

With one out in the top of the sixth and El Camino Real mounting a run, Kordic then entered to pitch, and got the final four outs to secure the title, ending the game with a strikeout that sent the many Pirate faithful into a sea of black and gold pandemonium.

Brucelas went 3-for-4 on the day with 4 RBIs and two runs scored for San Pedro, who ended a seemingly never-ending string of 29 straight CIF-LACS major division baseball titles won by a San Fernando Valley school.

This win was especially gratifying for the senior class, who had to go through two straight Open Division quarterfinal exits in 2018 and a painful 2019 loss to Birmingham who went on to win a third straight championship. San Pedro ended the Patriots' reign with a 7-0 semifinal victory earlier in the week, while also run ruling Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington, 14-0 in five innings in the quarterfinals.

It was also a perfect way to go out on top for eight-year head coach Steve Tedesco, who is stepping down at the conclusion of the season.

The next time San Pedro will play... is in the inaugural CIF Southern California Regional baseball playoffs. All divisional pairings will be announced on Sunday.

(Note: Photo courtesy of the CIF-Los Angeles City Section)