San Pedro High Baseball Trio Is Off To Chicago In July 2019

San Pedro High baseball had a magnificent season in 2019, and three of its most key players will continue on this summer in one magnificent opportunity.

The junior trio of pitcher/first baseman Travis Connelly, infielder Josh Duarte, and catcher Waldier Perez along with 21 other high school players from the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, were chosen to represent the Los Angeles region in the inaugural Geico Baseball City Series tournament, which will take place on Monday, July 8 and will run through Thursday, July 11 in Chicago, Illinois. The championship game of this historic tournament will be broadcast live on July 11 on ESPN U.

Head coach Matt Mowry of three-time CIF-LACS Open Division champion Birmingham of Lake Balboa will lead the team through this four-day tournament where they will play eight games at Les Miller Field at Curtis Granderson Stadium at the University of Illinois-Chicago. The tournament will consist of four teams composed of high school players from Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Miami.

Connelly, Duarte and Perez were instrumental in guiding San Pedro to a 27-5 record, a 10-0 Marine League championship and the CIF-LACS Open Division 1 quarterfinals as the top seed of the playoffs, where it fell 5-3 to defending champion Birmingham.

Here is the Los Angeles team for the Geico Baseball City Series Tournament.

Anthony Joya (Banning)

Erik Rivas (Birmingham)

Gavino Rosales (Birmingham)

Domenick Cervantes (Birmingham)

Adrian Gonzalez (Cleveland)

Alec Garcia (Cleveland)

Chris Lozano (Cleveland)

David Medrano (Garfield)

Isaiah Velazco (Granada Hills)

Vince Esparza (Granada Hills Kennedy)

David Felix (Maywood CES)

Josh Hernandez (Marshall)

Hasan Standifer (Narbonne)

Elmer Aguilar (Polytechnic)

Joe Guzman (Polytechnic)

Ivan Blanco (Roybal Learning Center)

Nathan Flores (San Fernando)

Tony Meza (San Fernando)

Daniel Martinez (San Fernando)

Travis Connelly (SAN PEDRO)

Josh Duarte (SAN PEDRO)

Waldie Perez (SAN PEDRO)

Vicente Vargas (Vaughn)

Enrique Espinoza (Sylmar)