San Pedro High Boys Basketball 2021-2022 Outlasts Mary Star

In the first crosstown high school sports battle since the coronavirus pandemic, San Pedro High boys basketball battled visiting Mary Star Of The Sea in a San Pedro Pirate Shootout pool play game on Tuesday night.

It was a true game of runs, but it was the Pirates who pulled away in the midway point of the third quarter to eventually defeat the Stars, 65-50 in the second of two pool play games in one day. San Pedro (5-4 overall), also defeated Locke, 91-29 earlier in the day.
The Pirates took charge with a solid 12-2 run to close the third quarter after the Stars got to within 36-35. San Pedro never trailed in the contest, bursting out to a 26-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before Mary Star (5-9) outscored the Pirates 20-6 in the second quarter to close to within 32-27 at halftime. 
“(Sophomore) Nathan Cigar came off the bench in the third quarter and played brilliantly for us, igniting our defense to allow us to make our run,” San Pedro coach John Bobich said.
Senior guard Boston Wimberly scored 12 of his game-high 17 points to pace San Pedro, while junior guard Anthony Hrboka piled up 15 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Senior guard Volney Griffin poured in 13 points while also piling up seven assists and five steals, while senior forward Keith Vaughn Jr. provided a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Pirates, who will face South Torrance in the championship semifinals on Wednesday at 5:30 pm.
Jacob Morales led Mary Star with 14 points, 12 of which on four second quarter three-pointers. Luka Fiamengo scored 13 for the Stars who will face Roosevelt in a fifth place semifinal at 2:30 pm Wednesday
This game was also a rematch of the 2018 Pirate Shootout semifinals, where the Stars won, 77-51 over the Pirates. 

