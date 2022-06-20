San Pedro High Boys Swimming Is 2022 CIF-LACS Champions

In 1926, the San Pedro High School boys swimming program was born.

Ninety-six years later on Saturday, May 8 at Los Angeles Valley College, the Pirates finally captured their first CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship in that sport, as they scored a team-high 392 points to outdistance themselves from runner-up Granada Hills Charter (273), Cleveland Charter (265_ and perennial power Palisades Charter (259).

"This marks history," San Pedro junior captain Willie Hatch III says. "The way how our team faced adversity and persevered maid hosting up that trophy such an amazing feeling."

This latest title in San Pedro High history makes it 62 total sports CIF-LACS championships at the third oldest school in the Los Angeles Unified School District, following up the baseball team's historic run to San Pedro's first Open Division sports crown one year ago.

"I feel ecstatic about this win," San Pedro swimming coach Sharon Frazier said. "This was a huge victory for our program."

This was also a huge breakthrough for the school after football and girls volleyball both reached CIF-LACS finals in the Fall of 2021, only to come up short as runners-up.

The key moment in the finals meet was the winning 200 freestyle relay team race when senior Joshua Jones, followed by the junior trio of Hatch, Max Sorich and Nick Jones stroked their way to a winning time of 1:28.1 (dropping nearly three seconds) to break their previous school record.

"This victory will help us promote the San Pedro High School swim team," Frazier says. "This is also an enormous win for the school (sports program) as a whole. This highlights yet another positive aspect of this wonderful community-based school."

The girls swimming team finished fourth in the CIF-LACS finals meet as Palisades Charter took home the girls CIF-LACS championship.

Hatch, Sorich, Nick Jones, senior captain Finley Kircher and senior girls captain Cate Russo represented the Pirates in the CIF State Meet on May 13-14, a d while there, the boys' quarter of Hatch, Kircher, Sorich and Nick Jones once again broke a pair of school records in the 200 and 400 relays.

According to Frazier, the team's success is built upon numerous factors.

"Most of these boys have been swimming together since they were in elementary school," Frazier says. "All these years, they have been working hard, both in the pool and outside the pool. The boys varsity swim team at San Pedro High School also has the highest grade point average of all of the spring sports in the Los Angeles Unified (School District."

Frazier continues: "We also have amazing parental and community support. All these factors put together made us a championship team."