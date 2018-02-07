 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Football 2017 Gets Three To Sign NLI's

San Pedro High football had a great day on Wednesday, as three from their 2018 senior class would sign national letters of intent to further their academic and athletic careers through collegiate football.

Marine League All-Purpose Player Of The Year for 2017 and All-City first team defensive back Corey Fausto would sign on to play at Wesleyan University in Connecticut, while offensive lineman Kenny Howard signed with Benedictine University in Kansas, and wide receiver Joshua Bejarano signed to play at Mayville State University in North Dakota.

Fausto had a great final year for the Pirates, catching 29 passes for 627 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per catch, while on defense also registering 71 tackles, an interception, two pass deflections and a forced fumble, making All-Marine League all three years on varsity.

Howard made the All-Marine League and All-City teams for two straight seasons, and Bejarano caught two passes for 21 yards in 2017, also catching a touchdown pass during the 2016 season. 

San Pedro went 5-6 in the 2017 season.

