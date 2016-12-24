 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Repeats As Lady Pirate Cup Champs

The San Pedro High girls soccer team is rapidly becoming the talk of not only the town, but as a potential favorite in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 title race.

For the second year in a row on Friday, the Pirates claimed their second straight Lady Pirate Cup Tournament championship with a 2-1 victory over visiting Bishop Montgomery of Torrance in the final game of Division 1 pool play, after also defeating crosstown neighbor Port Of Los Angeles 3-0 earlier in the day. An impressive showing after getting routed 6-0 by Redondo Union last week.

Co-head coaches Crystal Valdes and Chatelaine Ansaldi boast a deep and determined team that ran roughshod through the field, with two dominant victories on Wednesday, besting Verdugo Hills of Tujunga 7-0, and then knocking off Los Angeles CES, 5-0 both at Pirate Stadium.

Senior midfielder Catherin Corea became a major player for San Pedro (8-1-1 overall) during the tournament, scoring five goals, including a hat trick against Verdugo Hills. Freshman Riley Cameron, senior Priscilla Moran, along with juniors Kenia Torres and Kiriana Teofilo all made vital contributions as well to match the exploits of three All-City returners in junior goalie Carlene Luna and senior midfielders Maddie Villela and Sydney Engel.

In the final against Bishop Montgomery, Engel would score a quick goal in the seventh minute, and the overall defense of the entire San Pedro team would make it stand up at the half. Corea would then deliver a clutch goal off sophomore midfielder Samantha Martinez's assist for a 2-0 lead in the second half before the Knights scored later.

Luna made the final of her nine saves with literally a second left off a free kick before the referees blew the long final whistle.

San Pedro would rely on Engel, Corea and freshman midfielder Renee Ketner, along with tough defense by senior Maddy Luna and junior Angelina Camello, to keep POLA at bay earlier in the day. Engel and Ketner's two first half goals would galvanize the Pirates, and then Corea would put the Polar Bears away with her late second half goal.

Villela, who's a Marymount California commit, scored twice on Wednesday against Los Angeles CES.

Meanwhile, POLA (5-3) would struggle in the Lady Pirate Cup with a trio of 3-0 losses to San Pedro, Bishop Montgomery and Taft of Woodland Hills, but closed out their tournament showing in a mighty way with a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles CES on Friday afternoon.

Freshmen Natalia Iniguez and Keely Bales scored both of the goals, while freshman goalie Katelyn Viducic registered nine saves for POLA, who had been tormented by the Unicorns in the past, losing five CIF-LACS playoff games in a row from 2011-2015, all occurring in either the semifinals or the championship game itself. Two of the Polar Bears' seasoned veterans, senior Anna Vidovich and junior Briana Mancilla, assisted on the goals.

San Pedro and POLA will next either resume or start their respective leagues on January 11, 2017.

Views: 41

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Girls Soccer Repeats As Lady Pirate Cup Champs
9 hours ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Repeats As Lady Pirate Cup Champs

The San Pedro High girls soccer team is rapidly becoming the talk of not only the town, but as a potential favorite in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 title race.For the second year in a row on Friday, the Pirates claimed their second straight Lady Pirate Cup Tournament championship with a 2-1 victory over…See More
9 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile IconSan Pedro News Pilot via Facebook
Thumbnail

Check out the new playground equipment at Bogdanovich Park! Thanks Councilmember Joe Buscaino!

Councilmember Joe Buscaino

LIVE: Opening of the updated Bogdanovich Park playground in San Pedro

Facebook12 hours ago · Reply
Profile Icon via Twitter
35% of the cargo that leaves #PortofLA by rail is bound for destinations like #Chicago, #Dallas, and #Memphis.
Twitter21 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Katherine Lambert posted a blog post

200 Children & Parents from The Guidance Center Adopted This Holiday Season

First Bank, Kiwanis Club of Bixby Knolls-North Long Beach, Councilwoman Lena Gonzalez, The Queen Mary among generous donors who helped families in need As a mental health agency serving the community’s most economically disadvantaged children and families, The Guidance Center sees…See More
23 hours ago
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Did you know the #PortofLA is a landlord port with 300+ leaseholders? Most container terminal #leases are for 30+ y… https://t.co/TnVewy3CuV
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Submitting a business proposal to #PortofLA? Register at https://t.co/BsvZCslY5d to receive email notifications of upcoming opportunities.
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
#TBT to 1941: @Sunkist #oranges being loaded at the #PortofLA. Sunkist product exports increased 20% from 1940 desp… https://t.co/5mvmNSNhW4
Twitteryesterday · Reply · Retweet

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service