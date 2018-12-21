 


Sports Editor

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Wins 2018 Lady Pirate Cup

In the nine-year history of the San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament, San Pedro High girls soccer didn't fare so well in the first five years, but the previous three years they won their own Cup twice, but fell short 1-0 to Bishop Montgomery of Torrance in the 2017 Lady Pirate Cup final, preventing a three-peat.

Now the Pirates can add a third Lady Pirate Cup first place trophy to their mantle to close out 2018.

It was a physical battle with visiting South East of South Gate that determined it all, but San Pedro emerged with a 2-1 victory on Friday at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium, in a matchup between two schools that had their respective 2017-2018 seasons end in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 semifinals. San Pedro (6-2-1 overall) has now won five straight games.

Earlier in the day, San Pedro defeated Valley Academy Arts & Sciences, 4-0 on the strength of a hat trick performance from senior midfielder Samantha Martinez. Against South East, Martinez, an All-City Division 1 returner, did her damage on throw-ins to assist on both Pirate goals.

During the seventh minute of the contest, Samantha Martinez ran up to throw in the ball which her sister, sophomore midfielder Karina Martinez would read perfectly and head it in for a 1-0 San Pedro lead. South East would answer three minutes later when senior midfielder Ashlynn Gonzalez would blast in a free kick over the outstretched arms of sophomore goalie Kaley Sutrin to even the score. That was the 92nd career goal for Gonzalez.  

However, Samantha Martinez would strike again with another perfect throw-in during the 19th minute, this time it would be headed in by sophomore forward Abigail Cazares, putting the Pirates ahead to stay.

Somehow, San Pedro's other goalie, junior Katelyn Viducic, who plays her first full year with the Pirates after helping guide nearby Port Of Los Angeles to a CIF-LACS Division 2 title in 2017 her freshman year, would keep it that way.

Even though the Pirates controlled the majority of the field possession and had several near misses from the likes of both Martinez sisters, All-City returning junior midfielder Renee Ketner, sophomore Kylie Danelo and sophomore Brianna Johnson (Westchester transfer), the Jaguars had the two best breakaway opportunities, which Viducic made impeccable diving saves on both attempts to even things up.

South East (4-2) recovered from their loss to San Pedro by winning their final game of the Lady Pirate Cup against Wiseburn Da Vinci of El Segundo via a penalty kick shootout after regulation ended in a 1-1 draw.

Samantha Martinez scored four goals during the Pirates' four wins in the Lady Pirate Cup and assisted on three more while Cazares also scored three goals within the course of the whole tournament. Ketner and Karina Martinez scored twice during the Lady Pirate Cup.

San Pedro, who also defeated Marquez of Huntington Park (last year's CIF-LACS Division 3 champion) and Wiseburn Da Vinci in two pool play games earlier in the week, will next have a Marine League opener at Banning of Wilmington on Monday, January 7, 2019.

Views: 24

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro High Girls Soccer Wins 2018 Lady Pirate Cup

In the nine-year history of the San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament, San Pedro High girls soccer didn't fare so well in the first five years, but the previous three years they won their own Cup twice, but fell short 1-0 to Bishop Montgomery of Torrance in the 2017 Lady Pirate Cup final, preventing a three-peat.Now the Pirates can add a third Lady Pirate Cup…See More
51 minutes ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
2 hours ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
The wait is over! The 2019 #PortofLA Calendar (featuring photos taken by Harbor Department employees) is available… https://t.co/k28Q76yCK0
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Did you know @USCWomensRowing practices right here at the #PortofLA? https://t.co/O3P6w818fp
Twitter8 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Solstice silhouette. #PortofLA https://t.co/d0vreCynY6
Twitter9 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @LAWaterfront: Take a tour of the #Polish tall ship Dar Młodzieży, during her visit to the @PortofLA. The ship will be docked at Berth 4…
Twitter11 hours ago · Reply · Retweet

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro's Josh Ward Is 2018 CIF-LACS D-1 Football MVP
yesterday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

San Pedro's Josh Ward Is 2018 CIF-LACS D-1 Football MVP

The toughest regular season San Pedro High football endured not only ended with a CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championship... it also ended with the most ever All-City selections from ANY team in school history. It also ended taking home the two major awards to boot.Junior RB/LB Joshua Ward stepped his game up throughout the Pirates' unlikely run to the title,…See More
yesterday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service