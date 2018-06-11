 


Sports Editor

San Pedro Prep Sports 2017-2018 Final Year In Review

San Pedro News Pilot 2017-2018 Prep Sports Player/Athletes Of The Year
Football: Sean Davenport (San Pedro).
Girls Volleyball: Selene Ramirez (San Pedro).
Cross-Country: Perla Aguilar (San Pedro).

Boys Basketball: Joseph Octave (Mary Star).
Girls Basketball: Hanalei Emnace & Melanie Meza (Mary Star).
Boys Soccer: Victor Garnier (Mary Star) & Jorge Alvarenga (San Pedro).
Girls Soccer: Samantha Martinez (San Pedro)

Baseball: Travis Connelly (San Pedro).

Softball: Alessandra Samperio (Mary Star) & Briana Velazquez (San Pedro).
Boys Volleyball: Marc Jaramillo (San Pedro).
Track & Field: Angelina Camello (San Pedro).
Swimming: Audrey Steen (San Pedro).

TOP TEN GAMES OF 2017-2018
1. San Pedro softball 10, Banning 7 (5/2/2018)

2. Mary Star football 28, Bishop Montgomery 27 (9/22/2017)

3. San Pedro boys soccer 1, University 1, Pirates win 5-3 PKs (3/3/2018)

4. San Pedro girls volleyball def. Narbonne 3 games to 2 (9/24/2017)
5. POLA softball 10, King-Drew 9 (11 innings; 4/27/2017)

6. Mary Star softball 5, Carnegie Schools-Riverside 2 (5/29/2018)

7. Mary Star girls basketball 48, Arrowhead Christian 38 (2/21/2018)

8. Mary Star girls volleyball def. St. Pius X 3 games to 2 (10/23/2018)

9. San Pedro softball 4, Carson 1 (5/10/2018)
10. San Pedro girls soccer 2, Granada Hills 1 (2/22/2018)

                                                                           

The List Of Crosstown Battles Of 2017-2018
9/16/2017 – San Pedro def. POLA 2 games to 0 (girls volleyball)

12/5/2017 - San Pedro 9, POLA 0 (boys soccer)

12/26/2017 – San Pedro 69, POLA 46 (boys basketball)

1/3/2018 - Mary Star 48, POLA 25 (girls basketball)

3/1/2018 – Mary Star 6, POLA 0 (softball)

3/19/2017 – Mary Star 13, POLA 3 (baseball)

 

2017-2018 CIF-Los Angeles City Section Champions
San Pedro High School Boys Soccer (Division IV)

Port Of Los Angeles High School Cheerleading (Division IV)

 

2017-2018 CIF Finalists

San Pedro High School Softball (CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division)

Mary Star High School Softball (CIF-Southern Section Division 6)

 

 

2017-2018 CIF Southern California Regional Playoff Teams
San Pedro High School Girls Volleyball (Division III)

San Pedro High School Boys Soccer (Division IV)

 

League Champions

San Pedro High School Boys Cross-Country (Marine)

San Pedro High School Girls Cross-Country (Marine)


San Pedro High School Girls Soccer (Marine)
San Pedro High School Boys Swimming (Marine)

San Pedro High School Girls Swimming (Marine)

San Pedro High School Baseball (Marine)

San Pedro High School Boys Wrestling (Marine)

San Pedro High School Girls Wrestling (Marine)

San Pedro High School Surf (Marine)

Mary Star High School Girls Volleyball (Santa Fe)

Mary Star High School Boys Basketball (Santa Fe)

Mary Star High School Softball (Camino Real)

 

Tournament Champions

Mary Star High School Boys Basketball (Milken High School)

 

Signing Day Ceremonies

Anessa Quiroz (San Pedro, softball, Monroe College New York, 11/2017)

Corey Fausto (San Pedro, football, Wesleyan, 2/7/2018)

Kenny Howard (San Pedro, football, Benedictine, 2/7/2018)

Joshua Bejarano (San Pedro, football, Mayville State, 2/7/2018)

Britney Delgado (Port Of Los Angeles, girls soccer, Marymount California, 2/7/2018)

Audrey Steen (San Pedro, girls swimming, Duquesne, 5/3/2018)

Carlene Luna (San Pedro, girls soccer, Cal State San Bernardino, 5/3/2018)

Seth Turner (San Pedro, boys soccer, Rutgers, 5/3/2018)

Sebastian Wagoner (San Pedro, boys swimming, Lake Forest University, 5/3/2018)

Perla Aguilar (San Pedro, girls cross-country, UC Irvine, 5/3/2018)

