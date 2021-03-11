San Pedro Prep Sports 2021 Spring Preview

High school sports is coming back.

One year after the world of San Pedro Prep Sports played its last sporting events on March 11, 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic forced the abrupt shutdown of all sports all across the nation days later, youth sports is starting to make a resurgence with the new Los Angeles County Public Health guidelines in place. For now, only the outdoor sports are good to go, with indoor sports slowly but gradually returning.

When the COVID-19 numbers continue to decrease, everything will be back to 'normal'.

In the CIF-Los Angeles City Section, they have recently announced among many changes: the cross-country championships have been cancelled due to the current L.A. County rules of no more than two teams in competition. Both cross-country and water polo regular seasons have been extended to April 3 for any dual competition, a League scheduling decision.

Schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District will be permitted to play four football games on April 9, 16, 23 & 30 and have the option to play just league or nonleague games. Plus, girls volleyball has been moved to Season 2 and will be offering boys and girls outdoor grass volleyball to begin with hopes of moving back to indoors for the foreseeable future.

So with that being said, here are the top five teams to be on the lookout for in San Pedro, CA.

1. SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL For the first time that I can recall, the Pirates will be short on running back depth especially with the graduation loss of former CIF-LACS Player Of The Year Joshua Ward (UC Davis). That puts the emphasis a little bit on the passing attack, making seniors quarterback Dylan Kordic (pictured) and wide receiver Joshua Johnson (Eastern Washington signee) a much more dangerous combination. Kordic and Johnson hooked up for touchdowns six times in 2019. Don’t forget the Pirates also return two more college bound All-City returning seniors in OL Kyle Keller (Drake) and one of the hardest hitters in town, DL Isaiah Howard (Midland). Don't sleep on senior defensive back Richie Sanchez... three career pick-six touchdowns in two seasons. San Pedro reached the CIF-LACS Open Division semifinals in 2019 with a 10-2 record.

2. SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL This could be a great first year of coaching at San Pedro for Leanna Flores considering the abundance of talent returning... and the sudden wave of new talent arriving. Still, the Pirates will be built heavily on experience, and they got lots of it with seniors P/OF Kirstin Sanchez, second baseman Jo Jo Krause, third baseman Sierra Sandoval, catcher Lexi Gallardo-Haage, and outfielder Makayla Martinez all returning. Juniors P/OF Vanessa Reed, C/INF Miah Owens, infielder Brianna Ventura and outfielder Lexi ‘Lu Lu’ Deleon are also solid. Sophomore pitcher Layla Jelenic went 3-0 during the shortened 2020 season. One can only imagine what Jelenic can do now in a normalized regular season.

3. MARY STAR HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL This one may be a surprise. If indoor sports returns, and it will, these Stars have a lot going for them. Eight-year coach Victor Tuberosi just might have his best team yet, which is saying something considering the 2019-2020 team finally ended a near four-decade wait of becoming a league champion. With senior guards Isabella Serrano, Kaitlyn Oasay, and Cristina Camacho, along with talented sophomore G/F Bella Marconi back for another run, the Stars appear to be the favorite to win the Santa Fe League outright due to St. Genevieve moving up, St. Monica moving down (the Stars defeated St. Monica twice last season), and rival St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy getting struck by graduation defections. 4. SAN PEDRO HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL The Pirates appear confident they can make another run at the Marine League and CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division championships despite so many graduation losses, but coach Steve Tedesco still has plenty of talent remaining and senior leadership from the likes of infielder Cain Lusic, outfielders Jake Harper and Dominic Porter, along with Kordic at third base. 5. MARY STAR HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Fresh off a share of the Camino Real League championship in 2019, coach Jason Gelber and the Stars will begin their 2021 spring season on March 19 at St. Anthony in the Del Rey League, where Mary Star will be supremely tested squaring off against the likes of the Saints, Salesian, Harvard-Westlake of North Hollywood and La Salle of Pasadena.

HONORABLE MENTION TEAMS: San Pedro High Girls Soccer, Mary Star High Softball, Mary Star High Baseball.

Note: So far, no information from Port Of Los Angeles High School in regards to if they're going to participate in any spring sports due to all their 'home fields' being at various parks in San Pedro, CA.