San Pedro's Andrea Cline Signs With Marymount California University

When Andrea Cline started her journey at San Pedro High School in 2015, she made it a personal goal to put the softball program back on the map like it was in the prior decade where the Pirates won nine CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division I titles in ten finals appearances from 2000-2009.

Cline accomplished that and more.

On Monday, the San Pedro News Pilot 2017 Prep Softball Co-Player Of The Year has signed on to play collegiate softball at Marymount California University after having a spectacular senior season where she helped the Pirates win their CIF-LACS Division I championship since 2009, and capturing both the Marine League & CIF-LACS Division I Player Of The Year honors.

"Playing at San Pedro High in general has taught me a lot that will help me at MCU," said Cline, who hit .393 with three home runs and 21 RBIs for the Pirates. "Winning CIF most definitely showed not only myself but the whole team that hard work pays off."

Few worked harder than Cline as she boasted a 1.000 fielding percentage behind the plate, catching three no-hitters and a perfect game from fellow graduated battery mate and All-City pitcher Cindy Robles during the year, and at the plate she also delivered with game-winning hits against Palos Verdes, Banning of Wilmington and Carson during the season.

What made Cline choose the Mariners was pretty simple.

"MCU gives me an opportunity to not only further my softball career, but they're also a great academic school with a low number of students per class," said Cline, who was involved in Leadership at San Pedro High. "I also didn't want to go to school far."

Marymount California, who went 18-23 overall in 2017, also gives Cline the benefit of reuniting with a former teammate in junior-to-be Johnie Cortez, who played alongside Cline at San Pedro High in 2014 and 2015. The Mariners, coached by Ashley Esparza, a former four-time CIF-LACS champion at San Pedro, did finish 13-10 in CalPac Conference.

"I love that Johnie and I are going to play together again," said Cline, who graduated from San Pedro High with honors just 18 days ago. "I know she will be by my side every step of the way."

In her four years at San Pedro, Cline was a four-time All-Marine League and two-time All-City selection.