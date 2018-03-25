San Pedro's Angelina Camello On Right Track To The Finish Line

San Pedro High senior Angelina Camello has been living quite the wonderful life at such a young age.

One of the better definitions of what a student athlete should be, Camello has all the tools...

A 3.8 GPA, an awesome community work resume, and several league titles in multiple sports, even broken a few school records as well. Camello looks to make a few more heads turn during the current 2018 track and field season as she has established herself as one of the top sprinters in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section.

Also sporting two Marine League championships in her time on the girls soccer team, Camello will be solely focusing on track for her senior year, and she currently holds school records in the 100, 200, and 4 x 100 meter dash/relay races.

What truly helps Camello along the way… a phenomenal support system.

“I want to thank my parents for their love and support and a special thank you to the best coach and trainer Ron Carter,” Camello says.

Even all her athletic exploits aren’t as impressive as what she has done outside of school.

Camello has been a proud Girl Scout for 11 years, giving back to the community in many ways, including by helping with different animal & women shelters, building a book case for children with disability and read to children, bedside boxes for children with cancer, while also helping other younger Girl Scouts to learn how to camp and to grow as a person. Camello is a Girl Scout Gold Award recipient, which is equivalent to being an Eagle Scout for the Boy Scouts.

“Girl Scouts has taught me so much in having great communication skills, a helping heart, the importance of the community, building self-esteem, and being a great leader,” says Camello, who has also been on a few Girl Scout panels to educate other girl scouts who want to work on their Gold Award and the rules and dedication it takes.

In other notables, Camello has volunteered at Fort MacArthur Chapel as an altar server the past seven years, the Good Samaritan Hospital and as a coach to girls from ages 8-10 at Harbor Youth Soccer League.

Angelina was also featured on KNX Radio in Los Angeles as a Hero Of The Week of the for K-Bear Fitness Soccer Camp, which included her visiting elementary schools, the Boys & Girls Club and at Fort MacArthur Chapel to educate everyone about the importance of staying in shape and nutrition, getting children to get outside to play more, eat healthy, try a new sport, and learn to play soccer the proper way.

The camp was named after Camello's best friend, Kelsey Faith Potts, a youth soccer player who had the nickname of ‘K-Bear’ before she passed away at 13 due to illness.

“Conducting K-Bear camp meant a lot to me because she was my best friend,” At the age of 5 Kelsey introduced soccer to me and we shared love and bond through the sport like no other. When she passed, I decided I wanted to share the bond with the community and love for the sport like she showed me.”

Camello does have one special moment in soccer that Kelsey was smiling down on her from above.

In a 2016 Marine League game at Narbonne with the league title up for grabs, Camello got a perfect pass for a breakaway, which she tapped past the goalie into the net for the game’s first goal early in the second half, and the Pirates eventually won, 2-0 over the Gauchos.

“It was an amazing moment to be able to go back up top after playing a whole session of defense,” Camello says of that breakthrough moment. “It was awesome to have that memory of cheering with my team.”

The sport of soccer in which Camello has played for a dozen years, has migrated over to track which helped build her endurance and speed, which has led her to receiving six athletic scholarships, and 26 offers for track.

In a Marine League home meet against Carson in April 2017, Camello set the school record with her fastest time in the 100 meter dash at 12.14. A very impressive feat considering Carson’s girls team went on to win both the Marine League & CIF-LACS championships.

Camello’s goals for her final year at San Pedro are pretty straightforward. “I’m hoping to place in LA City and attend state to prepare me for college competition.”

With the incredible resume she has already, don’t be surprised if Camello runs all the way to the 2026 Summer Olympics if her heart so desires to.

(Note: Photo courtesy of John Mattera)