San Pedro's Josh Ward Is 2018 CIF-LACS D-1 Football MVP

The toughest regular season San Pedro High football endured not only ended with a CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championship... it also ended with the most ever All-City selections from ANY team in school history. It also ended taking home the two major awards to boot.

Junior RB/LB Joshua Ward stepped his game up throughout the Pirates' unlikely run to the title, and was rewarded by being named the CIF-LACS Division 1 Football Player Of The Year.

The All-Marine League first team offensive selection tore it up in the four playoff victories for San Pedro, rushing for 498 yards and ten touchdowns. Overall for the year, Ward rushed for 1,361 yards and 18 touchdowns on 205 carries, good for a 6.5 yards per carry average. Not only that, Ward was a reliable receiver in the backfield, catching 16 passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns, while also returning a kickoff 85 yards for another touchdown against Downey.

Ward, who also had 70 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on defense, will forever be remembered in Pirate lore for his incredible 29-yard touchdown run where he would shed off seven tackles during San Pedro's 22-20 victory over Dorsey in the CIF-LACS Division 1 championship game on November 24.

Third-year coach Corey Miller was named as the CIF-LACS Division 1 Football Coach Of The Year after navigating the Pirates through a turbulent regular season, finishing 8-6 overall with a five-game winning streak to close the year.

Other top honors for CIF-LACS Division 1,,, senior running back Keeshawn Johnson of Dorsey is Offensive Player Of The Year, and fellow Dons senior linebacker Tyler Morrison is Defensive Player Of The Year. Fairfax senior Christian Ferrufino is Offensive Lineman Of The Year and Reseda senior Alonzo Gray Hall is Defensive Lineman Of The Year.

Here are the entire 2018 All-City Division 1 selections for the Pirates.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Joshua Ward (RB/LB, junior)