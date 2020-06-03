San Pedro's Renee Ketner Is 2020 CIF-LACS Scholar Athlete Of The Year

Announced in mid-May, San Pedro High School senior Renee Ketner was bestowed upon the highest individual honor by the CIF-Los Angeles City Section as the 2019-2020 Female Scholar Athlete Of The Year.

Ketner's athletic prowess at San Pedro will be notably remembered for being on four straight undefeated Marine League championship teams for soccer, and she also ran cross-country and track for the Pirates, being named All-City Division 1 her junior and senior seasons in soccer, where she scored 48 career goals and helped lead San Pedro to the CIF-LACS Division 1 semifinals the last three seasons.

In the 2018 quarterfinals, the Sonoma State-bound Ketner scored the winning goal with three minutes remaining for a 2-1 victory at Granada Hills.

Academically, Ketner, who receives a $2,500 scholarship and a plaque for her honor, is No.1 in her class, carrying a 4.0 GPA, not once receiving anything but an A in all four years. Ketner was also heavily involved in community work, especially with the San Pedro-Peninsula YMCA Youth and Government program. She also participates in Beach Clean-Up, plus the Thanksgiving Kitchen and Harvest Festival.