 

San Pedro (teacher) also fronting a Multi-Genre Cover Band

Carla Denardo-Dominguez has been quite busy these days, both substitute teaching while fronting her band 'Sonador'. Performing locally these past few years has paid off, with her band booked 2 to 3 weekends a month with regularity.

Whether it's at Saint Rocke' or Suzy's in Hermosa, Texas Loosey's or South End Tennis & Racquet Club in Torrance, or The Marina Cafe in Wilmington Shores, DiPiazza's in Long Beach or The Lomita Faire; you can hear her lovely voice covering songs from the 50's to current artists. Age is simply a number to Carla, as she burns more energy than folks half her age ! Look for Sonador performing near you . . . you won't be disappointed.

