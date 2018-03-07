Talamantes, Reyna, Velazquez & Quiroz HR In SP Softball Win

REDONDO BEACH - This past Saturday, the San Pedro High softball team was forced to sit out their last two Redondo Tournament games due to a rainout.

When the games were rescheduled to Tuesday, the bats of the Pirates warmed up, then caught fire in a hurry.

In the first game, the Pirates relied on hard contact to erase a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Bishop Montgomery of Torrance, 10-3, and then they relied on power in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to win 11-2 over Harvard-Westlake of North Hollywood in the second game. Against Harvard-Westlake, the long ball was San Pedro's greatest weapon as four would go deep over the temporary portable fence for the defending CIF-Los Angeles City Section champions.

Sophomores Brianna Talamantes and Briana Velazquez, along with seniors Taiya Reyna and Anessa Quiroz all went yard against the Wolverines.

Both victories for San Pedro ended after six innings to either the tournament's time limit or the eight-run rule.

With the Pirates trailing 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning and a runner on first, Talamantes would crush a full count pitch deep to left field to tie the score. In the top of the fifth, Reyna belted a two-run homer to deep center field to put San Pedro (2-2 overall) ahead to stay.

San Pedro was far from done as they took it to the next level in the sixth inning.

Sophomore pinch hitter Jocelyn Hernandez hit a two-RBI double to push San Pedro's lead to 6-2, and two batters later, another bomb was launched, this time a three-run jack from sophomore P/SS Briana Velazquez. One out and one batter latter, senior catcher Anessa Quiroz hit a two-run homer to right-center field to finish off the scoring.

Velazquez pitched a five-hitter with four strikeouts, two walks and a hit batter in five innings for the win against Harvard-Westlake, while senior Quincy Greenwood scattered seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks for the complete game win against Bishop Montgomery. Freshman RF/P Kiersten Sanchez went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI against Bishop Montgomery, while Talamantes hit a two-run double and Reyna hit a two-run triple against the Knights.

San Pedro resumes play with two games in the Lincoln Classic at San Fernando High on Saturday.