thawilsonblock magazine issue101

Dead Accountsby Theresa Rebeck, directed by Branda LockMay 16 – Jun 9 at Little Fish TheatreQuick-witted Jack, a banker from New York, unexpectedly returns home to Ohio after several years in the Big Apple. His smart, acerbic, and yearning-for-more sister, Lorna, and his worried and talkative mother, Barbara, immediately suspect he is in some kind of trouble. Their suspicions are confirmed when Jack's estranged wife, Jenny, comes to town and reveals that Jack has stolen 27 million dollars. Set…See More
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot