 

thawilsonblock magazine issue110

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

40 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Call for Candidates to fill 2 Vacant Board Seats

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for community members to fill two vacant At-Large Board Member positions for a term expiring June 2021. See More
7 hours ago
Heather Caine posted events
yesterday
Heather Caine updated an event
San Pedro Festival Of The Arts - FREE at Lawn Of Anderson Senior Center

September 21, 2019 at 11am to September 22, 2019 at 5pm
https://www.laparks.org/scc/anderson-memorialhttps://triartsp.com/Saturday 11am - 5pmSunday 11am - 7pmSee More
yesterday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Sunday
Heather Caine updated an event
Yekwon Sunwoo, Piano at Norris Theatre

October 13, 2019 from 7pm to 9pm
http://palosverdesperformingarts.com/theatre-showinfo.php?id=293$62 and $7 feeSee More
Sunday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Western Ave - BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN at AMC Rolling Hills

October 19, 2019 to October 23, 2019
https://www.fathomevents.com/events/bruce-springsteen-western-stars?date=2019-10-19See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
Thursday

