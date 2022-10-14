 

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue136

Vancouver, BC rapper CASSETTE talks New Music, Female Rap, & Her Inspiration to Hip Hop + "Work In Progress" New Album by Cory Tate + HILLARY DISANTOS + John Jay + Tobi Toun + Paige Thompson + Claudia Balla + so much more...

Views: 2

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted blog posts
27 minutes ago
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @tradenumbers: Nobody receives more Furniture parts, Motor vehicle parts, Rubber tires, Seats and Plastic tableware by tonnage than @Por
Twitter1 hour ago · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
The Port of Los Angeles (City of Los Angeles Harbor Department) is currently accepting applications for the tempora… https://t.co/NjiASmapum
Twitter19 hours ago · Reply · Retweet
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue138

Featuring "Don't Be Too Sad" by Dominance tha MC exclusively available in this issue + Meet Hip Hop Musician Grip Da Bodyrocka from Cleveland, Ohio + What Rappers Really Mean When They Announce Retirement + Why Dr. Dre Let DETOX Album Hype Go To Waste... + Norma Mortenson + Suzi Analogue + Zach Williams + Emon Brill + Jackie Minton + Leah Simone + Atmosphere + Kierra Sheard + Justin Warren + Benny…See More
yesterday
0 Comments
Profile Icon via Twitter
Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebrates and honors Native Americans and commemorates their histories and cultures. The P… https://t.co/qVIDkOL1SJ
TwitterMonday · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Another award for the #PortofLA Engineering & Construction teams! @ASCETweets Los Angeles Section has named Port of… https://t.co/U4ri67wsRd
TwitterOct 7 · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
Last year, emissions were significantly impacted by a series of supply chain disruptions, particularly cargo vessel… https://t.co/hcDlD6ttQi
TwitterOct 6 · Reply · Retweet
Profile Icon via Twitter
RT @SWEambUSA: Important discussions on international trade, fossil-free transportation solutions, sustainability, cargo handling and suppl…
TwitterOct 6 · Reply · Retweet

© 2022   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service