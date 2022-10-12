ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue138

Featuring "Don't Be Too Sad" by Dominance tha MC exclusively available in this issue + Meet Hip Hop Musician Grip Da Bodyrocka from Cleveland, Ohio + What Rappers Really Mean When They Announce Retirement + Why Dr. Dre Let DETOX Album Hype Go To Waste... + Norma Mortenson + Suzi Analogue + Zach Williams + Emon Brill + Jackie Minton + Leah Simone + Atmosphere + Kierra Sheard + Justin Warren + Benny The Butcher + so much more...
