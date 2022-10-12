 

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue138

Featuring "Don't Be Too Sad" by Dominance tha MC exclusively available in this issue + Meet Hip Hop Musician Grip Da Bodyrocka from Cleveland, Ohio + What Rappers Really Mean When They Announce Retirement + Why Dr. Dre Let DETOX Album Hype Go To Waste... + Norma Mortenson + Suzi Analogue + Zach Williams + Emon Brill + Jackie Minton + Leah Simone + Atmosphere + Kierra Sheard + Justin Warren + Benny The Butcher + so much more...

Views: 9

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue138

Featuring "Don't Be Too Sad" by Dominance tha MC exclusively available in this issue + Meet Hip Hop Musician Grip Da Bodyrocka from Cleveland, Ohio + What Rappers Really Mean When They Announce Retirement + Why Dr. Dre Let DETOX Album Hype Go To Waste... + Norma Mortenson + Suzi Analogue + Zach Williams + Emon Brill + Jackie Minton + Leah Simone + Atmosphere + Kierra Sheard + Justin Warren + Benny…See More
1 hour ago
0 Comments
Mistah Wilson updated their profile
Oct 5
Mistah Wilson posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue137

Featuring "Code of Ethics" by Dominance tha MC exclusively available in this issue + QuesThorough: 5 Scriptures That Mean The Most to Him + BG Knocc Out + Louie Ray + Cory Tate + Carrie Kin + Lydia Laird + Ore Clarke + Melinda Isley + Pacewon + so much more...SubscribeSee More
Oct 5
0 Comments
Susan Gordon posted an event
Thumbnail

Two-Time Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winner Patrick Landeza, Hawaiian Slack Key Guitarist, in Concert at The Grand Annex

October 15, 2022 from 8pm to 9:45pm
Hot off the heels of his historic second Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award win (Hawai‘i Academy of Recording Arts), Patrick Landeza heads to San Pedro’s Grand Annex with his new musical creation Patrick Landeza & Sons, his latest CD, on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 8 p.m. The group includes Justin Firmeza on Hawaiian steel guitar and keyboard along with Patrick Landeza, Jr. or “PJ” on bass guitar. An evening celebrating Hawaiian music, hula and aloha! A native Hawaiian who was born and raised in…See More
Sep 26
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star High Football Dominates Early, Wins 2022 Opener
Aug 20

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Aug 20

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High Football Wins Their 2022 Season Opener
Aug 20

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post San Pedro High School Football 2022 Season Preview
Aug 12

© 2022   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service