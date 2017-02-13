ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue48

The Palos Verdes Democrats' monthly meeting will include two speakers:Dorit Cypis, Founder of Mediators Beyond Borders International, a NGO working in conflict zones to build mediation skills of locals, will speak. MBB also trains LA county residents to be dialogue facilitators to assist in “community-police dialogues.”UCLA Law Prof. Jonathan Zasloff, will discuss the President’s choice for ambassador to Israel, and the President’s general “hostility toward democracy.”Seating available at 2:00…See More
People’s Place & Palace PresentsValentine’s Swing Peedro Feb. 11th, 2017 People’s Place & Palace brings the first Swing Peedro event of 2017 for Valentine’s on Saturday, February 11th. Featuring the Fabulous Esquires Big Band, it’s a gala you won’t want to miss. Swing Peedro welcomes the community to an evening of wholesome fun great for the entire family. Enjoy music from the Swing Era and dance the night away. Light refreshments and honor wine bar provided. Tickets for the event…See More
This month’s meeting of Citizens Climate Lobby, Long Beach / South Bay chapter of the nonpartisan Citizens Climate Lobby will feature an international teleconference during which the leader of companies that have developed over $4 billion of wind and solar facilities will speak. Sandy Reisky has also been a pioneer deploying ocean wave energy and waste-to-energy technologies.Other agenda items will include reports by chapter members of their recent progress in advancing CCL’s Carbon Fee and…See More
Post-doctoral fellowship bolsters mental health services at Miller Children’s – helping both care teams and patients LONG BEACH, Calif. – January 24, 2017 – The pediatric psychology post-doctoral fellowship between The Guidance Center and Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach may have only…See More
LA VERNE - After scoring on a tough one-handed bank shot in the third quarter, Mary Star High girls basketball senior guard Angela Pisano would achieve a spectacular milestone that few reach in high school.Pisano would score her 1,500th career point during the Stars' 57-29 Santa Fe League victory over Pomona Catholic at…See More
