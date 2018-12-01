ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue68 (9/19/18) feat. Joe Lockett + Phil Gates + Aretha Franklin + more...

Toberman Neighborhood Center invites you to support the 4th Annual Fall Event, Havana Nights. The event features casino games, authentic Cuban Cuisine, salsa dancing, and silent and live auctions. Your generous support provides individuals and families with necessary tools to achieve self-sufficiency.Tickets: $75Visit toberman.ejoinme.org/havananightsCall (310) 832-1145 ext.124 for more info.See More
The Point Fermin Lighthouse Society presents their primary fundraising event, which includes a variety of wines and beers to sample along with delicious appetizers, music, and opportunity drawings.http://www.pointferminlighthouse.orgTickets: $4521+.Space is limited. Reserved are required and may be made by mailing payment (includes name, phone, email, number of guests) to:Pt. Fermin Lighthouse Society,1975 Jaybrook Dr.Rancho Palos…See More
