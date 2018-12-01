 

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue68 (9/19/18) feat. Joe Lockett + Phil Gates + Aretha Franklin + more...

Views: 1

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine posted a blog post

ThaWilsonBlock Magazine Issue68 (9/19/18) feat. Joe Lockett + Phil Gates + Aretha Franklin + more...

1 hour ago
0 Comments
Heather Caine posted events
5 more…
Saturday
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Havana Night at Toberman Neighborhood Center

September 29, 2018 from 6pm to 10pm
Toberman Neighborhood Center invites you to support the 4th Annual Fall Event, Havana Nights.  The event features casino games, authentic Cuban Cuisine, salsa dancing, and silent and live auctions.  Your generous support provides individuals and families with necessary tools to achieve self-sufficiency.Tickets: $75Visit toberman.ejoinme.org/havananightsCall (310) 832-1145 ext.124 for more info.See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

Beer And Wine Tasting Fundraiser at Pt. Fermin Lighthouse

September 23, 2018 from 4:30pm to 7pm
The Point Fermin Lighthouse Society presents their primary fundraising event, which includes a variety of wines and beers to sample along with delicious appetizers, music, and opportunity drawings.http://www.pointferminlighthouse.orgTickets: $4521+.Space is limited.  Reserved are required and may be made by mailing payment (includes name, phone, email, number of guests) to:Pt. Fermin Lighthouse Society,1975 Jaybrook Dr.Rancho Palos…See More
Saturday
0 Comments
Heather Caine updated an event
Thumbnail

2nd Annual Eco-Fest at Deane Dana Nature Center

September 29, 2018 from 9am to 5pm
https://www.sanpedrocalendar.com/event/2nd-annual-eco-fest-deane-dana-friendship-park/See More
Friday
0 Comments
Eric. Ramos promoted Eric. Ramos's profile
Thursday
Lisa posted events
Wednesday
Heather Caine might attend Heather Caine's event
Thumbnail

Los Angeles Phil 100 + CicLAvia (Loads Of BIKES!!) at Hollywood Bowl

September 30, 2018 from 9am to 4pm
https://www.laphil.com/celebratela/http://www.ciclavia.org/See More
Wednesday
0 Comments

© 2018   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service