The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team

The 2016 San Pedro Prep Girls Volleyball season featured something that had never happened before in this town.

All three schools together advancing out of the first round of the CIF playoffs.

Tuesday, November 1 saw San Pedro High end their seven-year curse of losing in the opening round by defeating visiting Arleta in four sets to open the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 playoffs. In Division 4, Port Of Los Angeles knocked off host Los Angeles International Charter in four sets. In the CIF-Southern Section Division 8, Mary Star would make quick work of Santa Clara in a three-game sweep.

The magic unfortunately ended in the second round or quarterfinals two days later for all 3 schools, with the Pirates (at Cleveland) and the Stars (at Yucca Valley) suffering disheartening five-set eliminations.

Going back to the Stars (17-6 overall), it was arguably one of their best seasons since the late 1990's, as they rolled to a third straight Santa Fe League championship, winning it outright by sweeping all ten matches, and also claimed the title of 'Queens Of The Net' in San Pedro by sweeping POLA on September 8, and convincingly defeating San Pedro in four sets on October 5.

Whenever Mary Star needed a point, they had several options to turn to, but eventually, it would always end up going right back to its most potent weapon with the No.9 on her jersey.

Senior outside hitter Ally Spillane had yet another magnificent season, leading the Stars in kills yet again, and did just about everything from getting up to the net for blocks, sacrificing her body to dig and keep rallies alive, unleashing a deadly jump serve for a killer ace, and even making an assist or two.

It's something everyone does, enjoys, and admires on Mary Star's special group of nine seniors.

"It was so much fun to be able to play with some of my best friends," says Spillane, who took home the postseason honors such as Santa Fe League Most Valuable Player, All-CIF Southern Section Division 8, and... her third consecutive San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Player Of The Year award. "I believe that we are all friends outside of volleyball it helped us come together as a team and support one another on the court."

Spillane posted three performances this season of 20 or more kills, none more bigger than her last match at Yucca Valley, where she posted a career-high 30 kills in helping Mary Star battle back from a two games to none deficit before finally falling 16-14 in the decisive fifth frame.

"It was an emotional game for all of us, especially for all the seniors." Spillane said. "We fought hard and I remember telling myself it's now or never. I believe I excelled in this match under the pressure. Although we lost in five I think this final match displayed our talents and abilities in times of adversity. We still went out proud of ourselves."

The most amazing thing about it was, Spillane wasn't the only one who could do damage. There was still the likes of All-Santa Fe League senior outside hitters Lexi Andrie and Ticela Molio'o, along with senior middle blockers Kaitlyn Martinez and Gianna Fletcher to be worried about, especially with All-SFL senior setter Angela Pisano feeding them the ball.

Every single person on the team had a selfless attitude which perfectly characterized the camaraderie the team had with each other for so many years since Jaynes, the Coach Of The Year, has taken over as coach.

"Coach Tyler wasn't just a coach to us, he truly cared about our academic success along with our athletic success," Andrie says. "He pushed us to be the best we could be on the volleyball court and in the classroom, genuinely caring about all of us and never made us feel otherwise."

Meanwhile over at San Pedro, third-year coach Chris Ceballos continues to make immense strides to 'make Pirate volleyball great again', finishing 19-10 overall, even posting a 10-2 Marine League mark to finish as the runner-up to champion Carson. Ceballos also made a very impressive coaching turnaround as San Pedro finished 16-3 in their final 19 games to overcome a shaky 3-7 start.

Two of his biggest weapons were the combo of four-year senior setter Katie Bentovoja and sophomore outside hitter Sara Peterson, who both made All-Marine League first team. The two were instrumental in the Pirates' spectacular five-set victory at Narbonne on October 24 where Peterson had 20 kills and Bentovoja had a career-high 49 assists.

"Honestly that was one of the best moments of my volleyball career," Peterson said on the victory over Narbonne which clinched second place in league. "I felt very consistent and confident during that match."

San Pedro also won their inaugural San Pedro Invitational Tournament championship on September 24 where another sophomore, All-Marine League second team middle blocker Lauren Sutrin was the MVP for. Junior libero Alison Lyons was another All-Marine League second team choice, which was her second year in a row receiving that honor as she continues to make other league coaches think twice serving in her direction.

Finally, POLA went 11-16 overall but did manage to go 8-4 placing third in the Crosstown League under third-year coach Rowel Ramirez. The Polar Bears also garnered the only All-City selection for the CIF-LACS schools in town as junior hybrid outside hitter and middle blocker Areelle Navarro was the center of attention, making spectacular kills whenever the team needed them.

Junior Sachi Verner also made a significant change during the season from libero to setter when original starting setter, junior Savannah Robert, suffered an injury at midseason. Senior middle blocker Dominique Wade was also solid for POLA.

Here is the full 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Volleyball Team





FIRST TEAM

Angela Pisano (Mary Star, senior)

Katie Bentovoja (San Pedro, senior)

Alison Lyons (San Pedro, junior)

Sachi Verner (POLA, junior)

Ticela Molio’o (Mary Star, senior)

Areelle Navarro (POLA, junior)

Kaitlyn Martinez (Mary Star, senior)

SECOND TEAM

Mariam Moreno (POLA, senior)

Rebecca Alvarenga (San Pedro, junior)

Jena Denardo (Mary Star, sophomore)

Selene Ramirez (San Pedro, junior)

Gianna Fletcher (Mary Star, senior)

Dominique Wade (POLA, senior)

Ivy Santamaria (POLA, sophomore)

Player Of The Year: Ally Spillane, Mary Star, senior.

Co-Most Outstanding Players: Sara Peterson, San Pedro, sophomore; Lexi Andrie, Mary Star, senior.

Newcomer Of The Year: Lauren Sutrin, San Pedro, sophomore.

Most Improved Player: Serena McGillivray, San Pedro, junior.

Coach Of The Year: Tyler Jaynes, Mary Star.