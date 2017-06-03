The 2017 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

It was an interesting 2017 year for San Pedro Prep Baseball.

The focal point of the year belonged to San Pedro High. As the Pirates navigated their way through the season, in late March one of the program's beloved members Evan Jimenez on the junior varsity team was the victim of a savage attack that nearly ended his life, before miraculously he's still here recovering day by day thanks to the grace of God, those who saw him in need when it happened, and the continuous support of family, friends and the community.

It seemed to provide a new infusion of Pirate pride.

San Pedro would eventually march to its first Marine League championship since 2012, and reach the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 quarterfinals where it narrowly lost 6-5 to then-defending champion El Camino Real on May 19, finishing 18-14-1 overall, 9-1 in league play, sweeping both Banning and Narbonne in league play.

The one who picked his game up the most in all facets during the Pirates' league title run was senior infielder and pitcher Isaiah Bumgarner, as the Marine League Most Valuable Player is also named the 2017 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Player Of The Year. Bumgarner clutched up at the plate in critical moments, and also notched a pair of complete game victories on the mound at Banning (a 1-0 shutout), and at home against Narbonne (a 7-2 win).

Coach Steve Tedesco is named the SPNP Prep Baseball 2017 Coach Of The Year as he was able to manage a Pirate team of 25 players (9 seniors, 12 juniors, 3 freshmen) to a wonderful run in a season that almost looked like they would be at the middle of the pack in a challenging league once again.

During the year the Pirates also defeated five of the CIF-LACS' best in San Fernando, Marshall, Bell, Palisades and Granada Hills.

For the first time in its seven-year history, Port Of Los Angeles did not have the usual deep playoff run they're accustomed to in CIF-LACS Division III, as their 2017 season ended in the second round with a 5-0 loss to eventual champion Valley Academy Arts & Sciences, finishing 7-13 overall, and 5-5 in the Coliseum League the first time the Polar Bears competed in that league tying for third place with Fremont.

Still, the youthful Polar Bears have promise for 2018 with a lot of returning players coming back.

Finally, Mary Star proved they could hold their own outside of the Camino Real League, but in league, the Stars would finish fourth place at 3-9 and miss the CIF-Southern Section Division 5 playoffs with a 12-15 overall record.

Two freshmen in town truly made names for themselves all year was San Pedro freshman infielder/catcher Josh Duarte and Mary Star infielder/pitcher Marco Ibarra, as both were all-league selections in 2017. Keep an eye out for both of these two in the years to come.

Here is the full All-San Pedro News Pilot Baseball Team for 2017...

FIRST TEAM

INFIELDERS

Josh Duarte (San Pedro, fr.)

Ryne Lina (Mary Star, soph.)

Nick Skrumbis (POLA, jr.)

Ryan Zamudio (San Pedro, jr.)

OUTFIELDERS

Julian Guevara (San Pedro, sr.)

Will Magrini (POLA, soph.)

Kai Kaneshiro (San Pedro, soph.)

Kaze Hayashi (Mary Star, jr.)

CATCHER

Mo Magno (Mary Star, jr.)

Anthony D’Anna (POLA, fr.)

Devon Zardoneta (San Pedro, jr.)

PITCHER

David Barraza (San Pedro, sr.)

Marco Ibarra (Mary Star, fr.)

Justin Bales (POLA, soph.)

UTILITY

Carlos Vega (Mary Star, INF/SS/P, fr.)

Arturo Castaneda (POLA, P/INF., sr.)

Dylann Renn (POLA, 2B/P/SS, jr.)



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Bumgarner (San Pedro, SS/P, sr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Hunter Bjazevich (Mary Star, INF/P, sr.)



COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Tedesco (San Pedro)

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Blake Mendoza, San Pedro

2013: Richard Samudio, San Pedro

2014: Augie Encinas, Mary Star

2015: Derrick Edwards, Mary Star

2016: Fernando Rivas, Port Of Los Angeles