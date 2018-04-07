The 2018 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Girls Soccer Team

The 2017-2018 San Pedro Prep Girls Soccer season was once again successful, even if it didn't end with a CIF championship like it did just one year ago.

For the unprecedented thirteenth consecutive season, the San Pedro High girls soccer team won the Marine League championship but unlike most years, the Pirates did not only just capture the league crown outright, it was total domination as all ten games were won by shutout, and San Pedro (17-4 overall) made it all the way to the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 semifinals, where it fell 2-1 in overtime to eventual champion El Camino Real of Woodland Hills.

Scoring the Pirates' lone goal in that semifinal, is the 2018 San Pedro Prep Girls Soccer Player Of The Year.

San Pedro junior midfielder Samantha Martinez had an electrifying campaign for the Pirates, as she scored 28 goals and distributed 14 assists. Martinez was simply unstoppable in league play, scoring five goals in a 10-0 victory at Banning of Wilmington on January 24, also scoring a game-winning goal against El Segundo on December 11 and the only legitimate goal in a 2-0 victory over South Gate in the second round of CIF-LACS Division 1 playoff competition.

Not to mention, Martinez impacted both of the Pirates' two league victories over rival Narbonne of Harbor City, scoring once in both victories while hustling on every play to keep potential scoring chances alive for others.

Senior goalie Carlene Luna also was spectacular down the stretch in just about every game she was out there for San Pedro, even getting a chance to score not once, but twice in a Marine League romp of Gardena on January 17. Luna's talent was just another weapon on a San Pedro team full of talent alongside Martinez, her sister and freshman Karina Martinez, sophomore midfielder Renee Ketner, sophomore forward Riley Cameron and another brilliant freshman midfielder Kylie Danelo.

One year removed from making history with a CIF-LACS Division 2 championship, Port Of Los Angeles (13-6-2 overall) attempted to create more history by leaping up to Division 1, but lost 2-1 in the second round to second-seeded Sotomayor of Los Angeles. In fact, the Polar Bears also was unable to win the Crosstown League for the first time after seven straight league crowns, as they were dethroned by upstart New West Charter of Westwood.

Still, senior midfielder Briana Mancilla, the 2018 SPNP Prep Girls Soccer Most Outstanding Player, and fellow senior midfielder Britney Delgado formed quite the tandem for POLA, as both scored a team-high 22 goals.

Mancilla added to her legacy in her final season by reaching the century mark, finishing with 110 career goals and 74 career assists, while Delgado, a Marymount California signee, set a school record for goals in a game with seven against Animo South Los Angeles on January 24.

POLA freshman defender and midfielder Sophia Alvarez had the most impactful year of all rookies, scoring 17 goals en route to being named SPNP Prep Girls Soccer 2018 Freshman Of The Year.

Mary Star (5-13 overall) had a winless Camino Real League season under first-year coach Felicia Galindo, but the Stars remained positive and competitive amidst tough league competition. Freshman forward Haley Doyle scored 15 goals, while the sister tandem of junior Rose Amalfitano and sophomore Sofia Amalfitano were also brilliant for the Stars. Senior goalie Katin Latka was one of four All-CRL selections along with Doyle, Rose Amalfitano and sophomore forward Nina Campbell.

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP GIRLS SOCCER 2018

Rose Amalfitano (Mary Star, jr.)

Karina Martinez (San Pedro, fr.)

Britney Delgado (POLA, sr.)

Keely Bales (POLA, soph.)

Nina Campbell (Mary Star, soph.)

Gisselle Mora (POLA, jr.)

Katin Latka (Mary Star, sr.)

Renee Ketner (San Pedro, soph.)

Haley Doyle (Mary Star, fr.)

Kenia Torres (San Pedro, sr.)

Kendall Dimson (POLA, jr.)

Riley Cameron (San Pedro, soph.)

Amber Lopez (POLA, jr.)

Sofia Amalfitano (Mary Star, soph.)

Kylie Danelo (San Pedro, fr.)



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Samantha Martinez (San Pedro, jr.)

MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Briana Mancilla (POLA, sr.)

GOALIE OF THE YEAR

Carlene Luna (San Pedro, sr.)

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Sophia Alvarez (POLA, fr.)

COACHES OF THE YEAR

Crystal Valdes & Chatelaine ‘Shadow’ Ansaldi (San Pedro).

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP GIRLS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2012: Chatelaine 'Shadow' Ansaldi, San Pedro

2013: Nikki Bonilla & Alyssa Bristol, Port Of Los Angeles

2014: Isabela Van Antwerp, Port Of Los Angeles

2015: Tiffany Torres, Port Of Los Angeles

2016: Ryann Lozano, San Pedro & Briana Mancilla, Port Of Los Angeles

2017: Sydney Engel, San Pedro & Anna Vidovich, Port Of Los Angeles