The 2019 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

2019 was a monumental year for all of San Pedro Prep Baseball.
All three San Pedro-based high schools posted 20-win seasons in the same season for the first time ever.
Starting off with San Pedro High baseball, the Pirates grabbed the attention of just about everyone within the CIF-Los Angeles City Section when they won 18 games in a row and 22 out of their first 23 games, pulling out victories in a variety of comebacks and inconceivable ways.
There was a three-run bottom of the seventh inning to walk off Serra of Gardena for a 4-3 victory on a pinch-hit two-RBI double from sophomore infielder Cain Lusic. A true walk-off bases loaded walk drawn by sophomore outfielder Dom Porter for a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Polytechnic of Sun Valley. A dramatic four-run bottom of the seventh inning before winning a 7-6 Marine League duel with Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington which ended in 13 innings on a walk-off single from sophomore infielder Dylan Kordic on his 16th birthday was their craziest comeback of them all.
The Pirates would end the 2019 season with a 27-5 record but their dreams for a CIF-LACS Open Division championship was cut short by eventual three-time champion Birmingham of Lake Balboa on May 17 with a 5-3 defeat at San Pedro High.
Two juniors who stepped up the most through San Pedro's incredible run both play infield, and both are pitchers too.
During a magnificent season for San Pedro High, whenever the Pirates needed a lift in any way, shape, form or fashion, the 2019 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Player Of The Year Josh Duarte would be the one who would provide it. The Marine League Co-Player Of The Year was on top of his game more times than not, especially during the Pirates’ winning streak, belting two bases-clearing triples against San Fernando and Kennedy of Granada Hills, and another two-run triple in their league title-sealing win at Carson. Duarte also hit a game-winning two-run home run in extra innings against Del Norte in the San Diego Lions Tournament. Simply put, Duarte was all that for the Pirates.
Here is the full All-San Pedro News Pilot Baseball Team for 2019...
FIRST TEAM
INFIELDERS
Cain Lusic (San Pedro, soph.)
Carlos Vega (Mary Star, jr.)
Justin Bales (POLA, sr.)
Dylan Kordic (San Pedro, soph.)
OUTFIELDERS
Jake Harper (San Pedro, soph.)
Ryan Arambula (POLA, jr.)
Dom Porter (San Pedro, soph.)
CATCHER
Anthony D’Anna (POLA, jr.)
PITCHER
Ryne Lina (Mary Star, sr.)
UTILITY
Marco Ibarra (Mary Star, jr.)
SECOND TEAM
INFIELDERS
Calix Armijo (Mary Star, jr.)
Jeremy Juarez (POLA, jr.)
Vince Ambrosino (POLA, jr.)
Mikey Brucelas (San Pedro, soph.)
OUTFIELDERS
Joe James (Mary Star, sr.)
Aaron Hernandez (Mary Star, sr.)
Rudy Rios (POLA, soph.)
CATCHER
Waldie Perez (San Pedro, jr.)
PITCHER
Tim Stevenson (POLA, jr.)
UTILITY
Anthony Scognamillo (San Pedro, sr.)
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Josh Duarte (San Pedro, P/INF, jr.)
PITCHER OF THE YEAR
Travis Connelly (San Pedro, jr.)
MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
Andy Vega (Mary Star, SS, sr.)
MOST IMPROVED PLAYER
Ian Renn (POLA, INF., jr.)
COACH OF THE YEAR
Brian & Dennis Emerson (POLA)
SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BASEBALL PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
2012: Blake Mendoza, San Pedro
2013: Richard Samudio, San Pedro
2014: Augie Encinas, Mary Star
2015: Derrick Edwards, Mary Star
2016: Fernando Rivas, Port Of Los Angeles
2017: Isaiah Bumgarner, San Pedro
2018: Travis Connelly, San Pedro
