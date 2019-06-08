The 2019 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Team

2019 was a monumental year for all of San Pedro Prep Baseball.

All three San Pedro-based high schools posted 20-win seasons in the same season for the first time ever.

Starting off with San Pedro High baseball, the Pirates grabbed the attention of just about everyone within the CIF-Los Angeles City Section when they won 18 games in a row and 22 out of their first 23 games, pulling out victories in a variety of comebacks and inconceivable ways.

There was a three-run bottom of the seventh inning to walk off Serra of Gardena for a 4-3 victory on a pinch-hit two-RBI double from sophomore infielder Cain Lusic. A true walk-off bases loaded walk drawn by sophomore outfielder Dom Porter for a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Polytechnic of Sun Valley. A dramatic four-run bottom of the seventh inning before winning a 7-6 Marine League duel with Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington which ended in 13 innings on a walk-off single from sophomore infielder Dylan Kordic on his 16th birthday was their craziest comeback of them all.

The Pirates would end the 2019 season with a 27-5 record but their dreams for a CIF-LACS Open Division championship was cut short by eventual three-time champion Birmingham of Lake Balboa on May 17 with a 5-3 defeat at San Pedro High.

Two juniors who stepped up the most through San Pedro's incredible run both play infield, and both are pitchers too.

During a magnificent season for San Pedro High, whenever the Pirates needed a lift in any way, shape, form or fashion, the 2019 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Player Of The Year Josh Duarte would be the one who would provide it. The Marine League Co-Player Of The Year was on top of his game more times than not, especially during the Pirates’ winning streak, belting two bases-clearing triples against San Fernando and Kennedy of Granada Hills, and another two-run triple in their league title-sealing win at Carson. Duarte also hit a game-winning two-run home run in extra innings against Del Norte in the San Diego Lions Tournament. Simply put, Duarte was all that for the Pirates.

2019 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Baseball Pitcher Of The Year Travis Connelly, the other Marine League Co-Player Of The Year, was also instrumental in the Pirates’ run to a perfect Marine League championship & CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division quarterfinals. Connelly was the true definition of a shut down pitcher when the Pirates needed one in a big game situation, going 4-0 in league starts, throwing complete game shutouts at home against Torrance, Narbonne and Carson. Connelly was also devastating as a hitter whenever he played first base for San Pedro, with his most majestic blast being a 420-foot blast over the Narbonne scoreboard in center field.

Duarte and Connelly led the way for a San Pedro team that boasted eleven All-Marine League selections, including Lusic, Porter, Kordic and sophomore outfielder Jake Harper, who all had magnificent seasons themselves for head coach Steve Tedesco.

Mary Star wasn't able to win the Camino Real League in 2019, but the Stars managed to tied their program record in wins for a season, as they finished 23-8 and reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 quarterfinals, where it fell 4-0 to Kennedy of La Palma on May 10.

Senior shortstop Andy Vega may be undersized for the prototypical infielder, but he packed a mean stick as he led all of San Pedro-based high schools with seven home runs. The All-Camino Real League first team & All-CIF Division 4 selection was a vital part for a deadly lineup that also featured All-CIF Division 4 selection senior P/INF Ryne Lina, junior P/C Marco Ibarra and rising junior infielder Calix Armijo.

Port Of Los Angeles would also set a new school record for wins in a season, as co-head coaches Brian and Dennis Emerson would stake the Polar Bears to a 24-3 record, a perfect 8-0 Imperial League championship run, and a CIF-LACS Division 3 semifinals appearance, where eventual two-time champion Vaughn of San Fernando stopped POLA with a 5-1 victory on May 29.

Some notable highlights for POLA in 2019 was not only defeating Vaughn earlier in the season, the Polar Bears posted a 12-game winning streak while sweeping longtime league rival Harbor Teacher Prep for the first time since 2015, going 3-0 against the Monarchs.

A hard-nosed group of players like the junior trio catcher Anthony D'Anna, outfielder Ryan Arambula and infielder Jeremy Juarez complimented the two-pitcher tag team of senior left-hander Justin Bales and junior right-hander Tim Stevenson. Arambula hit POLA's first home run in two years during a nonleague win at Reseda in April.

(Note: Travis Connelly photo courtesy of Melissa Harper)