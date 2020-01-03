The 2019 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team

It was a season that hasn't happened in a long time for all of San Pedro Prep Football in 2019.

Both San Pedro and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools capped off a season with either an outright (Marine) or share of (Camino Real) a league championship, and both also garnered a postseason victory.

For the Pirates (10-2 overall, 4-0 Marine League), they were able to post another magnificent season where they were able to nearly back up last year's run to the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 championship, with a semifinal appearance in the Open Division in which they were one quarter away from victory, losing 28-25 to eventual champion Birmingham of Lake Balboa after leading 17-7 through the first three frames,

San Pedro captured the outright Marine League title thanks to gaining a forfeit victory over powerhouse Narbonne of Harbor City, while defeating Banning of Wilmington, Carson and CIF-LACS Division 3 & Southern California Regional Division 7-AA champion Gardena on the field.

Posting yet another great season on both sides of the ball is the Marine League Player Of The Year, CIF-LACS Open Division Defensive Player Of The Year and UC Davis-bound RB/LB Joshua Ward, who for the second year in a row is named the 2019 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Player Of The Year.

Offensively Ward rushed for 1,061 yards and 19 touchdowns on 124 carries, an 8.6 yards per carry average, also catching 19 passes for 158 yards and another touchdown, defensively picking up a team-high 106 tackles to go along with four sacks, two interceptions (one TD), three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, also returning a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown against Taft of Woodland Hills on September 6.

San Pedro senior OL/DL Matthew Rodriguez was named both the Marine League & CIF-LACS Open Division Offensive Lineman Of The Year

Meanwhile, Mary Star (9-3 overall, 2-1 league) was able to pick up a share of the Camino Real League crown in the season finale on November 1 when it won 28-26 at rival Bishop Montgomery of Torrance, coupled with St. Monica's 48-19 victory over fellow co-champion Cantwell Sacred Heart of Montebello.

All three of the Stars' losses to Cantwell, Vista Del Lago (CIF-Southern Section Division 14 quarterfinalist) and eventual CIF-SS Division 14 champion South Torrance were by a combined 13 points.

The attack method of the Stars was nothing short of methodical, as they pounded away at teams with the tried and true run-oriented Double Wing-T offense, grinding out 4,272 rushing yards and 54 touchdowns, averaging a robust 356 yards on the ground. The two main catalysts are the SPNP Prep Football Offensive Player Of The Year in senior running back Aaron Martinez (1,463 rush yards, 21 touchdowns, 138 carries, 10.6 avg.), and the two-time Camino Real League & SPNP Prep Football Lineman Of The Year, senior OL/DL Jesse Tello.

Another player that had a wonderful season in town was San Pedro junior quarterback Dylan Kordic, who threw for 1,301 yards and 11 touchdowns in capturing All-Marine League first team and All-City Open Division second team offensive honors.

Other San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Award Winners are: San Pedro senior linebacker Miguel Lopez-Rosales (Defensive Player Of The Year) and San Pedro sophomore WR/DB Robert Sarmiento (Newcomer Of The Year).

(Note: Joshua Ward photo courtesy of Miguel Elliot)

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT 2019 PREP FOOTBALL TEAM

OFFENSE

QB – Dylan Kordic (San Pedro, junior)

RB – Joshua Ward (San Pedro, senior)

RB – Aaron Martinez (Mary Star, senior)

WR – Joshua Johnson (San Pedro, junior)

WR – Isaac Colloca (Mary Star, senior)

WR – Jerad Braff (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Matthew Rodriguez (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Chris Amalfitano (Mary Star, senior)

OL – Matt Lane (Mary Star, senior)

OL – Angel Reyes (San Pedro, senior)

OL – Billy Finlay (San Pedro, senior)

ATH. – Robert Sarmiento (San Pedro, sophomore)

DEFENSE

DL – Isaiah Howard (San Pedro, junior)

DL – Jesse Tello (Mary Star, senior)

DL – Roko Zuvic (San Pedro, senior)

DL – Jojo Guerrero (Mary Star, senior)

LB - Andres Srsen (San Pedro, senior)

LB – Jordan Fajardo (Mary Star, senior)

LB – Miguel Lopez-Rosales (San Pedro, senior)

DB – Richie Sanchez (San Pedro, junior)

DB – Andrew Leon (Mary Star, junior)

DB – Aaron Hernandez, (Mary Star, senior)

DB – Jahmar Brown (San Pedro, senior)

ATH - Pierce D'Ambrosi (Mary Star, senior)

K/P – Marco Ibarra (Mary Star, senior)

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Ward.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Martinez.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Lopez-Rosales.

LINEMAN OF THE YEAR: Tello.

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Sarmiento.