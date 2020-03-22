The 2020 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Team

After a one-year absence, the All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Team is back, with a vengeance.

Two years ago, San Pedro High boys soccer won the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 championship via a shootout with University of Los Angeles. The young man who made the final penalty kick in the shootout, was a sensational sophomore by the name of Billy Lopez, who didn't even make the All-San Pedro News Pilot Team in 2018. Fast forward to the 2019-2020 season, the Pirates nearly came close to winning another CIF crown, falling 2-1 to eventual CIF-LACS Division 2 champion Polytechnic of Sun Valley, 2-1 in the semifinals.

San Pedro (12-9-7 overall, 5-2-3 Marine League) was seeded No.13 in the playoffs, yet defeated Central City Value at home, then upset fourth-seeded Robert F. Kennedy 3-2 in the second round, and also defeated No.12 Arleta 3-2 in the quarterfinals to make for a very strong run under second-year coach Ryan Hart.

Lopez was magnificent all year in scoring 28 goals, the most of all the San Pedro-based high schools, and the All-Marine League first team selection is also your 2020 San Pedro News Pilot Prep Boys Soccer Player Of The Year.

The only team to win a league championship turned out to be Port Of Los Angeles (5-4-3 overall) who finished as co-Imperial League champions with Crenshaw, who defeated the Polar Bears before losing to Harbor Teacher Prep both in the second half of league play. The Polar Bears also held their own in a tie with Crenshaw, and did fairly well in crosstown matchups, tying San Pedro 1-1, and losing 3-1 to Mary Star. POLA lost in the first round of the CIF-LACS Division 4 playoffs to Stern of Los Angeles.

Mary Star finished 8-9-2 overall but lost a third-place elimination playoff game in Camino Real League play to St. Paul of Santa Fe Springs, who split with the Stars in league play. Stars finished 5-6 in league under first-year coach Erick Lemus, who is also an assistant on the Marymount California University men's soccer team. Talented senior forward Stephen Cooper is the Most Outstanding Player.

ALL-SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP BOYS SOCCER 2018 Isaac Bojorquez (POLA, sr.) Pedro Ruiz (San Pedro, sr.) Erick Alvarez (San Pedro, sr.) Eddy Rodas-Lima (Mary Star, sr.) Toni Prebanda (San Pedro, sr.) Oscar Martinez (POLA, sr.) Yahir Cortez (POLA, sr.) Kai Razevich (San Pedro, soph.) Sebastian Huesca (POLA, jr.) Christopher Hernandez (Mary Star, soph.) Michael Varnes (Mary Star, sr.) Tito Sanchez (POLA, jr.) Samuel Equaroje (Mary Star, jr.)



PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Lopez (San Pedro, sr.) MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER

Stephen Cooper (Mary Star, sr.) COACH OF THE YEAR

Ryan Hart (San Pedro) SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PAST PREP BOYS SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE YEAR 2012: Drew Mendez, Mary Star 2013: Jake Tedesco, Mary Star & Santiago Rodriguez, San Pedro.

2014: Daniel Powell, San Pedro

2015: Jose (Cele) Lopez, San Pedro 2016: Victor Garnier, Mary Star 2017: Victor Garnier, Mary Star

2018: Jorge Alvarenga, San Pedro & Victor Garnier, Mary Star