The All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Spring 2021 Awards

The seasons were short, and it wasn't the kind of season many are accustomed to, but at least the Class Of 2021 for both San Pedro and Mary Star High football programs had a season this spring.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic cancelling the usual Fall seasons last September, the Pirates and Stars managed to play abbreviated seasons, with Mary Star playing three games in the Del Rey League, with one of their scheduled four games thrown out, and San Pedro only managing to play two games with their first two of their four-game schedule in April cancelled due to health and safety protocols.

San Pedro was highly impressive in their two games, routing Harbor Area neighbor Banning of Wilmington, 64-19 on April 23, then doing the same to Garfield of Los Angeles, 55-0 in the April 30 finale at Mike Walsh Pirate Stadium which gave their seven seniors a final curtain call.

Those emphatic triumphs put the Pirates in the conversation for one of the top teams to beware for in the CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division championship picture, as head coach Corey Miller returns several returning players eager to build off their sensational Spring.

Mary Star (0-3 in the Spring 2021 season) struggled in their three games against three Del Rey League powers, but got a chance to play a home game on their Taper Avenue-based campus for the first time ever on April 16 against Harvard Westlake of North Hollywood. The current home field is still being worked on as they look to increase seating, but the goal posts and scoreboard are both up and running.

With football coming back soon this Fall, here are the ones who made the biggest impact this past Spring 2021 season.

SAN PEDRO NEWS PILOT PREP FOOTBALL SPRING 2021 AWARD WINNERS

 

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Robert Sarmiento (San Pedro, WR/DB, jr.)

 

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aidan Jackson (San Pedro, QB, jr.)

 

CO-DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Isaiah Howard (San Pedro, DL, sr.)

Makani Konopka (San Pedro, LB, soph.)

 

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Luka Fiamengo (Mary Star, QB, soph.)

