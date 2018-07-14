The Best Of The Past Five Years For San Pedro Prep Sports

In early July 2013 I took on the role of a sports columnist for San Pedro Today magazine, and since then, I have seen a rise of spectacular student athletes and special teams that have made my hometown a beautiful place to live. Some teams stood out more than others, even if they brought home a CIF championship or not.

San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools have brought on some extraordinary moments that even yours truly couldn't comprehend, and the list of achievements have been mind-boggling.

From the Fall of 2013 through the Spring of 2018, there has been seven CIF-Los Angeles City Section team championships won (not to mention countless individual titles in the sports of swimming and track), five runner-up finishes in either the City Section or Southern Section, 70 league championships, nine teams that ended up in a CIF State regional playoff game, 13 regular season tournament titles and even 28 signing day ceremonies.

Mary Star had a total of 13 All CIF-SS selections during that span, there were four CIF-LACS Coaches Of The Year winners, and nine CIF-LACS Player (or Pitcher for softball) Of The Year winners.

Here's a list of the teams I feel were the ten best in the past five years.