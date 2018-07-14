The Best Of The Past Five Years For San Pedro Prep Sports

In early July 2013 I took on the role of a sports columnist for San Pedro Today magazine, and since then, I have seen a rise of spectacular student athletes and special teams that have made my hometown a beautiful place to live. Some teams stood out more than others, even if they brought home a CIF championship or not.
San Pedro, Port Of Los Angeles and Mary Star Of The Sea High Schools have brought on some extraordinary moments that even yours truly couldn't comprehend, and the list of achievements have been mind-boggling.
From the Fall of 2013 through the Spring of 2018, there has been seven CIF-Los Angeles City Section team championships won (not to mention countless individual titles in the sports of swimming and track), five runner-up finishes in either the City Section or Southern Section, 70 league championships, nine teams that ended up in a CIF State regional playoff game, 13 regular season tournament titles and even 28 signing day ceremonies.
Mary Star had a total of 13 All CIF-SS selections during that span, there were four CIF-LACS Coaches Of The Year winners, and nine CIF-LACS Player (or Pitcher for softball) Of The Year winners.
Here's a list of the teams I feel were the ten best in the past five years.
SAN PEDRO PREP SPORTS TOP TEN TEAMS (FALL 2013-SPRING 2018)
1. San Pedro High Softball 2017 (25-9-1 record)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions, Marine League champions, season-ending ten-game winning streak, won 18 out of last 20 games.
Top Victories: Banning (3x), Carson (2x), West Torrance, Redlands East Valley, San Fernando, North Torrance.
2. Port Of Los Angeles High Girls Soccer 2017 (18-4)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 2 champions, Crosstown League champions, CIF Southern California Division 3 Regional quarterfinals.
Top Victories: Grant, Marshall, San Fernando, Los Angeles CES, New West Charter (2x), Van Nuys.
3. San Pedro High School Boys Soccer 2018 (14-9-2)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 champions, CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional quarterfinals.
Top Victories: University, North Hollywood, Redondo Union, Granada Hills, Banning.
4. Port Of Los Angeles High School Baseball 2014 (14-9)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 3 champions, Crosstown-Ocean League champions.
Top Victories: Fulton College Prep, Rancho Dominguez Prep (2x), Northridge Academy, Valley Academy Arts & Sciences.
5. Mary Star High School Softball 2018 (21-8)
Team Achievements: CIF-Southern Section Division 6 finalists, Camino Real League champions.
Top Victories: Carnegie Schools-Riverside, Rancho Mirage, St. Anthony (3x), Pomona Catholic (2x), Santa Ana Calvary Chapel.
6. Port Of Los Angeles High School Softball 2015 (31-5)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 semifinals, Coliseum League champions, Torrance National Tournament Silver Division champions.
Top Victories: El Camino Real, Edison (2x), San Benito, Palo Verde (NV), Redondo Union, Westlake, Centennial (NV).
7. Mary Star High School Boys Basketball 2017-2018 (24-6)
Team Achievements: CIF-Southern Section Division 4-A quarterfinals, Santa Fe League tri-champions, Milken Tournament champions, season-opening 10-game win streak.
Top Victories: Valley Torah, Milken, St. Paul, Salesian, South Torrance, Serrano, Sage Hill, Shalhevet.
8. San Pedro High School Girls Soccer 2015-2016 (20-3-2)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 semifinals, Marine League champions (10-0), San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup champions, 18-game winning streak.
Top Victories: Palisades, Cleveland, Narbonne (2x), Port Of Los Angeles, El Segundo.
9. San Pedro High School Football 2014 (11-2)
Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 semifinals, Marine League tri-champions.
Top Victories: Culver City, Banning, Carson, Arleta.
10. Mary Star High School Girls Basketball 2017-2018 (19-9)
Team Achievements: CIF-Southern Section Division 6 semifinalists.
Top Victories: Arrowhead Christian, St. Pius X/St. Matthias Academy, Rio Hondo Prep, Thatcher, St. Bernard (2x)
HONORABLE MENTION: Mary Star High School Girls Volleyball 2016 (17-6); San Pedro High School Girls Basketball 2014-2015 (21-12); San Pedro High School Baseball 2017 (18-14-1).
(Note: The top four teams were all voted on by a Twitter poll I conducted and did not make any votes for myself, and teams 5-10 were carefully handpicked by yours truly based on their overall record, and team achievements. The 2017 San Pedro softball team easily won the No.1 spot by claiming 51% of the votes on Twitter, with the 2017 POLA girls soccer team the next highest at 21%.)
