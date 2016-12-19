The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns

The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends Friday.

San Pedro will also take on crosstown neighbor Port Of Los Angeles on Friday in one of the tournament's top games at 10 am. The two met for the tournament championship last season, and the Pirates prevailed 3-1 over the Polar Bears, who this year are currently 4-0 and one of many teams in a tough Division 1 pool which features three CIF-Los Angeles City Section defending champions in Taft (Division 1), Verdugo Hills (Division 3) & Harbor Teacher Prep (Division 5).

POLA themselves is a two-time CIF-LACS Division 4 runner-up, and Los Angeles CES, who defeated the Polar Bears 2-1 in overtime of the 2015 Division 4 title game, returns to the Pirate Cup, as does South Bay power Bishop Montgomery of Torrance.

Harbor Teacher Prep and California Academy Math & Science of Carson are the top teams in the Division 2 pool.

Two of the most premier scorers in the CIF-LACS will both be featured in the Lady Pirate Cup in POLA junior forward Briana Mancilla and Harbor Teacher Prep senior forward Mayela Medina, who is the City Section's all-time career goal scoring champion at 103 goals and counting. Mancilla is at 74 career goals.

San Pedro's Marymount California University-bound senior midfielder Maddie Villela and senior midfielder Sydney Engel, two returning All-City Division 1 selections, are also spectacular players.

The tournament championship is decided by a point spread, with three points awarded for an outright regulation victory, two points for a penalty kick shootout win, one point for a penalty kick shootout loss, and no points for a regulation defeat.

All the games throughout the tournament will be played at San Pedro High Pirate Stadium.

Here's the list of schools and the pools they're located in.



Division 1 Pool Teams: San Pedro (3-1-1 overall), Bishop Montgomery, Taft (0-2-1), Los Angeles CES (2-0), Port Of Los Angeles (4-0) and Verdugo Hills (4-1).

Division 1 Pool Game Schedule

WEDNESDAY 12/21

10 am - San Pedro vs. Verdugo Hills

11:30 am - Taft vs. Los Angeles CES

1 pm - Bishop Montgomery vs. POLA

3 pm - POLA vs. Taft

4:30 pm - Bishop Montgomery vs. Verdugo Hills

6 pm - San Pedro vs. Los Angeles CES

FRIDAY 12/23

10 am - San Pedro vs. POLA

11:30 am - Verdugo Hills vs. Los Angeles CES

1 pm - Taft vs. Bishop Montgomery

2:30 pm - POLA vs. Los Angeles CES

4 pm - Verdugo Hills vs. Taft

5:30 pm - San Pedro vs. Bishop Montgomery



Division 2 Pool Teams: California Academy Math & Science (6-0 overall), Harbor Teacher Prep (3-4), Roosevelt (0-2-2), Sylmar (1-1-2), Bright Star (3-2) and Elizabeth Learning Center (2-1).

Division 1 Pool Game Schedule

TUESDAY 12/20

1:30 pm - Harbor Teacher Prep vs. Bright Star

2:45 pm - Elizabeth LC vs. CAMS

3:50 pm - Sylmar vs. Roosevelt

5 pm - CAMS vs. Harbor Teacher Prep

6:15 pm - Sylmar vs. Bright Star

7:30 pm - Roosevelt vs. Elizabeth LC

THURSDAY 12/22

8 am - Elizabeth LC vs. Harbor Teacher Prep

9:30 am - Bright Star vs. Roosevelt

11 am - CAMS vs. Sylmar

12:30 pm - Roosevelt vs. CAMS

2 pm - Bright Star vs. Elizabeth LC

3:30 pm - Harbor Teacher Prep vs. Sylmar