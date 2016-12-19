 


Sports Editor

The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns

The San Pedro High Lady Pirate Cup girls soccer tournament is back again for 2016 with 12 schools, and it all begins with the Division 2 pool play games on Tuesday. The Division 1 pool play games begin Wednesday and the tournament itself ends Friday.

San Pedro will also take on crosstown neighbor Port Of Los Angeles on Friday in one of the tournament's top games at 10 am. The two met for the tournament championship last season, and the Pirates prevailed 3-1 over the Polar Bears, who this year are currently 4-0 and one of many teams in a tough Division 1 pool which features three CIF-Los Angeles City Section defending champions in Taft (Division 1), Verdugo Hills (Division 3) & Harbor Teacher Prep (Division 5).

POLA themselves is a two-time CIF-LACS Division 4 runner-up, and Los Angeles CES, who defeated the Polar Bears 2-1 in overtime of the 2015 Division 4 title game, returns to the Pirate Cup, as does South Bay power Bishop Montgomery of Torrance.

Harbor Teacher Prep and California Academy Math & Science of Carson are the top teams in the Division 2 pool.

Two of the most premier scorers in the CIF-LACS will both be featured in the Lady Pirate Cup in POLA junior forward Briana Mancilla and Harbor Teacher Prep senior forward Mayela Medina, who is the City Section's all-time career goal scoring champion at 103 goals and counting. Mancilla is at 74 career goals.

San Pedro's Marymount California University-bound senior midfielder Maddie Villela and senior midfielder Sydney Engel, two returning All-City Division 1 selections, are also spectacular players.

The tournament championship is decided by a point spread, with three points awarded for an outright regulation victory, two points for a penalty kick shootout win, one point for a penalty kick shootout loss, and no points for a regulation defeat. 

All the games throughout the tournament will be played at San Pedro High Pirate Stadium.

Here's the list of schools and the pools they're located in.

Division 1 Pool Teams: San Pedro (3-1-1 overall), Bishop Montgomery, Taft (0-2-1), Los Angeles CES (2-0), Port Of Los Angeles (4-0) and Verdugo Hills (4-1).

Division 1 Pool Game Schedule

WEDNESDAY 12/21

10 am - San Pedro vs. Verdugo Hills

11:30 am - Taft vs. Los Angeles CES

1 pm - Bishop Montgomery vs. POLA

3 pm - POLA vs. Taft

4:30 pm - Bishop Montgomery vs. Verdugo Hills

6 pm - San Pedro vs. Los Angeles CES

FRIDAY 12/23

10 am - San Pedro vs. POLA

11:30 am - Verdugo Hills vs. Los Angeles CES

1 pm - Taft vs. Bishop Montgomery

2:30 pm - POLA vs. Los Angeles CES

4 pm - Verdugo Hills vs. Taft

5:30 pm - San Pedro vs. Bishop Montgomery


Division 2 Pool Teams: California Academy Math & Science (6-0 overall), Harbor Teacher Prep (3-4), Roosevelt (0-2-2), Sylmar (1-1-2), Bright Star (3-2) and Elizabeth Learning Center (2-1).

Division 1 Pool Game Schedule

TUESDAY 12/20

1:30 pm - Harbor Teacher Prep vs. Bright Star

2:45 pm - Elizabeth LC vs. CAMS

3:50 pm - Sylmar vs. Roosevelt

5 pm - CAMS vs. Harbor Teacher Prep

6:15 pm - Sylmar vs. Bright Star

7:30 pm - Roosevelt vs. Elizabeth LC

THURSDAY 12/22

8 am - Elizabeth LC vs. Harbor Teacher Prep

9:30 am - Bright Star vs. Roosevelt

11 am - CAMS vs. Sylmar

12:30 pm - Roosevelt vs. CAMS

2 pm - Bright Star vs. Elizabeth LC

3:30 pm - Harbor Teacher Prep vs. Sylmar

Views: 86

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity

Branimir Kvartuc's photo was featured
Thumbnail

San Pedro Holiday Parade 2011

Tuesday
0 Comments
Branimir Kvartuc's album was featured
Thumbnail

2011 San Pedro Holiday Parade

More than 80 entries participated in the 31st annual Spirit of San Pedro Holiday Parade
Tuesday
0 Comments
Melanie's event was featured

Help Veterans and Get a Workout at San Pedro Pain & Wellness at San Pedro, CA

December 10, 2016 at 9:30am to February 28, 2017 at 9:30am
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Help Veterans via New Boot Camp Class at San Pedro Pain & WellnessGet a great workout and enjoy the spa for free at www.zakerchiropractic.com What:              San Pedro Pain & Wellness is starting a Saturday morning boot camp class to help local residents get in shape and assist veterans, too. All levels are welcome to this exciting, circuit class taught by one of the area’s top fitness instructors. Plus, all…See More
Tuesday
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street's 2 blog posts were featured
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The San Pedro Lady Pirate Cup Girls Soccer Tourney Returns
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted blog posts
Tuesday

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post The 2016 All-San Pedro News Pilot Prep Football Team
Tuesday
ByTheSea's photo was featured
Thumbnail

Point Fermin Park Lighthouse Cliffs

Los Angeles County's Southern most point
Friday
0 Comments

© 2016   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service