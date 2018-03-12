 

The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Yu Ooka

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.

Description: Details - forthcomin' ~

Yu Ooka, Band Leader - guitar

Featuring:

Barbara Morrison - vocal

Michael Paulo - sax

Tateng Katindig - piano

Kenny Elliott - drums

Yvette Nii

Arno Lucas

J.V, Collier

