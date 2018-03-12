The Yu Ooka Group @ Alvas Showroom Sun., Apr. 29th 8PM ~

Long time guitarist from the Billy Mitchell Group brings a festive night of (J)azz with some of the best in Los Angeles , including saxophonist Michael Paulo, and L.A. treasure , vocalist Barbara Morrison.
Description: Details - forthcomin' ~
Yu Ooka, Band Leader - guitar
Featuring:
Barbara Morrison - vocal
Michael Paulo - sax
Tateng Katindig - piano
Kenny Elliott - drums
Yvette Nii
Arno Lucas
J.V, Collier
Views: 7
Comment
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot