Top 10 CIF Champions In The 10-Year San Pedro News Pilot Era

With the recent two California Interscholastic Federation sectional championships claimed last month by both San Pedro High baseball and Mary Star Of The Sea High girls basketball, San Pedro Prep Sports has finally come full circle in the ten years of San Pedro News Pilot online, which gives us the opportunity to review the ten best CIF sports championship teams in the past decade from 2011-2021.

It was tough to gauge since all CIF championships claimed by any of the high schools in town are special, but they are all carefully selected based on key victories during their seasons and top team accomplishments other than winning their respective CIF titles themselves.

This selection of teams had it all.

One team captured a championship with a sudden death golden goal.

Two of them got to win their titles on their own campuses.

Another won their championship one year after missing postseason play.

And another captured a third straight CIF championship playing the most challenging schedule by competing in four regular season tournaments.

Yet through it all, all ten of these champions were deemed the best in town, but only one of them can claim that coveted top spot of the best San Pedro Prep Sports CIF Champion of the News Pilot era from 2011 to 2021.

Here is your winner... and UNDISPUTED of all San Pedro Prep Sports CIF champions.

1. Mary Star Of The Sea High School Girls Basketball (22-1 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Southern Section Division 4-AA champions, Santa Fe League champions, CIF Southern California Division 3-AA runner-up, 22-game winning streak, school's first CIF-SS sports championship.

Top Victories: Agoura, Immaculate Heart, Calabasas, Temple City, Crenshaw, Westchester.

CIF-SS Division 4-AA Player Of The Year: Madison Watts (freshman)

CIF-SS Division 4-AA Coach Of The Year: Victor Tuberosi

2. San Pedro High Softball 2017 (25-9-1 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions, Marine League champions, season-ending ten-game winning streak, won 18 of their last 20 games, program's 17th CIF-LACS championship.

Top Victories: Banning (3x), Carson (2x), West Torrance, Redlands East Valley, San Fernando, North Torrance.

CIF-LACS Division 1 Player Of The Year: Andrea Cline (senior)

CIF-LACS Division 1 Coach Of The Year: Robert Whitney

3. Port Of Los Angeles High School Softball 2013 (28-8 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 3 champions, Crosstown League Champions, Cal-Hi Sports Top Ranked Division 5 Team, won 25 of their last 28 games, third straight CIF-LACS championship.

Top Victories: Northridge Academy, Arizona Verrado, Arizona Empire, Nevada Bishop Gorman, Redondo Union, Banning.

CIF-LACS Division 3 Player Of The Year: Allison Bayer (junior)

CIF-LACS Division 3 Pitcher Of The Year: Nicolle Miranda (sophomore)

CIF-LACS Division 3 Coaches Of The Year: Melissa & Moses Espinoza

4. San Pedro High School Baseball 2021 (17-8 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Open Division champions, Marine League champions.

Top Victories: El Camino Real, Granada Hills, Birmingham, Banning (2x).

CIF-LACS Open Division Player Of The Year: Dylan Kordic (senior)

CIF-LACS Open Division Co-Pitcher Of The Year: Zack Geiss (junior)

CIF-LACS Open Division Coach Of The Year: Steve Tedesco

5. Port Of Los Angeles High Girls Soccer 2017 (18-4)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 2 champions, Crosstown League champions, CIF Southern California Division 3 Regional quarterfinals.

Top Victories: Grant, Marshall, San Fernando, Los Angeles CES, New West Charter (2x), Van Nuys.

CIF-LACS Division 2 Coach Of The Year: Javier Torres

6. San Pedro High School Girls Volleyball 2018 (26-6 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions, San Pedro Invitational Tournament Champions, CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional Playoffs.

Top Victories: El Camino Real (2x), Narbonne, Venice, Cleveland, Bell (2x).

CIF-LACS Division 1 Coach Of The Year: Gerald Aquiningoc

7. Port Of Los Angeles High School Baseball 2014 (14-9)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 3 champions, Crosstown-Ocean League champions.

Top Victories: Fulton College Prep, Rancho Dominguez Prep (2x), Northridge Academy, Valley Academy Arts & Sciences.

CIF-LACS Division 3 Player Of The Year: Fernando Rivas (sophomore)

CIF-LACS Division 3 Coach Of The Year: Brian & Dennis Emerson

8. San Pedro High School Boys Soccer 2018 (14-9-2)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 champions, CIF Southern California Division 4 Regional quarterfinals.

Top Victories: University, North Hollywood, Redondo Union, Granada Hills, Banning.

CIF-LACS Division 4 Player Of The Year: Jorge Alvarenga (senior)

CIF-LACS Division 4 Coach Of The Year: Peter Hazdovac

9. San Pedro High School Football 2018 (9-5* record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 1 champions.

Top Victories: Dorsey, South Gate, Reseda, Granada Hills.

CIF-LACS Division 1 Player Of The Year: Joshua Ward

CIF-LACS Division 1 Coach Of The Year: Corey Miller

* - Forfeit victory over Narbonne included in the record.

10. Port Of Los Angeles High School Girls Volleyball 2019 (15-7 record)

Team Achievements: CIF-Los Angeles City Section Division 4 champions, CIF Southern California Division 5 Regional quarterfinals.

Top Victories: East Valley (2x), Westchester, Los Angeles, Fremont

CIF-LACS Division 4 Player Of The Year: Kaylen Scott

CIF-LACS Division 4 Coach Of The Year: Brian Justiniano