Ward & Rodriguez Highlight San Pedro Football's 2019 All-City Picks

San Pedro High football was once again well represented on the 2019 All-CIF Los Angeles City Section selections with a dozen Open Division selections, and two of the Pirates got high honors.

A year removed from his CIF-LACS Division 1 Player Of The Year selection after guiding the Pirates to the 2018 Division 1 championship, UC Davis-bound RB/LB Joshua Ward got a second straight high honor by the City Section as the 2019 Open Division Defensive Player Of The Year. Senior OL/DL Matthew Rodriguez was also named the Open Division Offensive Player Of The Year to add on to his same honor given to him by the consensus Marine League coaches.

Ward led San Pedro in rushing yardages, rushing touchdowns, total touchdowns, all-purpose yardage, tackles, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries, while Rodriguez led an experienced offensive line that helped San Pedro gain 3,182 yards and score 43 touchdowns on offense during a 10-2 season.

Joining Ward and Rodriguez from San Pedro on the All-City Open Division team is... on first team offense: wide receiver Joshua Johnson, first team defense: senior linebacker Miguel Lopez-Rosales and juniors defensive lineman Isaiah Howard and defensive back Richie Sanchez; second team offense: junior quarterback Dylan Kordic, sophomore athlete Robert Sarmiento and seniors wide receiver Jerad Braff and offensive lineman Angel Reyes, and on second team defense, the senior duo of linebacker Andres Srsen and defensive back Jahmar Brown.

San Pedro finished as Marine League champions due to gaining a forfeit win over Narbonne of Harbor City, and reached the semifinals of the Open Division as the top seed, falling 28-25 to eventual champion Birmingham of Lake Balboa, who featured the Player Of The Year in senior WR/DB Mason White.

