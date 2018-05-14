A class to teach you where you are and how to get to where you want to go on the ocean is set to begin June 29 at the historic Long Beach Fire Station in Belmont Shore.

Topics to be taught in the Weekend Navigator class include dead recogning, plot courses, fixes and positions, running fixes, estimated positions, double the angle on the bow, true north, magnetic north, variation, deviation, determining distance, speed and time, along with some GPS, among others.

Instruction by USCG Auxiliarist Robert Vatz is free, but materials such as chart and text cost $40. Also, parallel rules and dividers will be necessary. Students can buy them at a retail store, or from the USCGAUX at $20 for dividers and $12 for parallel rules.

The eight-week class will be held Fridays from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. The fire station No. 8 is at 5365 E. 2nd St. 90803.

For further information, call Vatz at 562.493.3479; or email him, bobnflip@aol.com.