White Point Landslide findings to be unveiled June 18th

"Saturday In The Park" With Chicago Tribute Experience!July 8, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Celtic Music - From Tradition To The MoviesJune 24, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm
Nori Tani And Tomodachi (Friends)June 10, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm
Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino has announced that City Engineer Gary Lee Moore will present his findings of the geotechnical report about the White Point Landslide at a community meeting. The meeting will be held on Monday, June 18, 6:30 PM at White Point Elementary School auditorium at 1410 Silvius Avenue, San Pedro, CA.
Views: 180
Comment
I too will be there. Better get there early!!
Such an important mtg. I will be there. Martha Flores Gibson
Look forward to hearing the latest and greatest - or as the case may be - not so greatest. IMHO - let's proceed with caution about "creating" a new road.
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot