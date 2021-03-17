 

Why Rappers Give Back to the Kids

Here is tha ultimate point I am trying to make in this article. I was a foster child that reunited with my biological family at age 18. My brother had two kids, making me an uncle. But, before I concerned myself with being a good uncle, I focused on being a good brother first. Before you think about giving back to tha kids, you should give back to your peers first; in a way that can teach them how to fish for themselves. They may be a kid no one was able to reach. If you care about tha kids now, you'll care about how they turn out when they reach even your stature in life. It is not a good thing that we frown upon our displaced brethren especially if there is something we can do about it. Doing such negates tha whole idea of doing charitable deeds for young people. It is in tha nature of fraternal societies to carry out charitable deeds in exchange for a good name. But, for tha children of God who didn't ask for these circumstances, it is our position to demonstrate love for one another.

