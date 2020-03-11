World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) Update Regarding COVID-19 and Pets

On March 7, 2020, The World Small Animal Veterinary Association (WSAVA) issued its update for WSAVA members regarding companion animals and whether they can be, or cannot be, affected by the COVID-19 virus. WSAVA reports:

Currently there is limited evidence that companion animals can be infected with SARS-Cov-2 [coronavirus] and no evidence that pet dogs or cats can be a source of infection to other animals or to humans. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.

However, for the protection of your pets and those around you, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises:

You should restrict contact with pets and other animals while you are sick with COVID-19, just like you would around other people. Although there have not been reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus. When possible, have another member of your household care for your animals while you are sick. If you are sick with COVID-19, avoid contact with your pet, including petting, snuggling, being kissed or licked, and sharing food. If you must care for your pet or be around animals while you are sick, wash your hands before and after you interact with pets and wear a facemask.

WSAVA states the most up-to-date information related to animal health can be accessed on the World Organisation for Animal Health's (OIE) website: https://www.oie.int/en/scientific-expertise/specific-information-an...

Full text of WSAVA's 3/7/2020 update on pets and COVID-19:

https://wsava.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/COVID-19_WSAVA-Advisor...