Joseph Octave (Class Of 2019) Signs With Air Force University Men's Basketball

Incredible Journey And The Lost SecretsDecember 15, 2018 at 9am to March 13, 2019 at 5pm
CraftedDecember 14, 2018 from 11am to 8pm
Michael Petroni, PaintingDecember 29, 2018 from 2pm to 6pm
Mary Star Of The Sea High School boys basketball guard Joseph Octave, now in his senior year, signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Air Force University on November 20, 2018. In three plus years at Mary Star, Octave has been named All-CIF Southern Section twice, also a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection, two-time All-Area Daily Breeze selection, 2018 Max Preps All-State selection and the 2018 Santa Fe League Most Valuable Player.
Views: 5
Comment
You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot