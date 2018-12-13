 


Sports Editor

Joseph Octave (Class Of 2019) Signs With Air Force University Men's Basketball

Mary Star Of The Sea High School boys basketball guard Joseph Octave, now in his senior year, signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Air Force University on November 20, 2018. In three plus years at Mary Star, Octave has been named All-CIF Southern Section twice, also a two-time Cal-Hi Sports All-State selection, two-time All-Area Daily Breeze selection, 2018 Max Preps All-State selection and the 2018 Santa Fe League Most Valuable Player.

