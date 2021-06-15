Mary Star High School Girls Basketball 2021 Is CIF-Southern Section Division 4-AA Champions!!

Remember this day: June 10, 2021, the day Mary Star Of The Sea High School became CIF-Southern Section sports champions for the very first time! The San Pedro, California based Catholic school captures their first CIF-SS championship when the girls basketball team won 54-50 over Agoura of Agoura Hills for the Division 4-AA crown. Here are the final 9.5 seconds when Madison Watts sealed the win with two crucial free throws, and the celebration as the buzzer sounded. Pure pandemonium on Taper Avenue!
