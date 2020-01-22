POLAHS Girls Volleyball 2019 Is CIF-LACS Division 4 Champions!

For the first time in program history, Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball has won a CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship! Friday, November 8, 2019 will forever be the day the Polar Bears made history when they defeated East Valley of North Hollywood 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 in the Division 4 final at Birmingham High School. Here is the final rally and the celebration that followed as POLA now has won their ninth overall CIF sports title.
