 


Sports Editor

POLAHS Girls Volleyball 2019 Is CIF-LACS Division 4 Champions!

For the first time in program history, Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball has won a CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship! Friday, November 8, 2019 will forever be the day the Polar Bears made history when they defeated East Valley of North Hollywood 22-25, 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 in the Division 4 final at Birmingham High School. Here is the final rally and the celebration that followed as POLA now has won their ninth overall CIF sports title.

Views: 2

Get Embed Code

Related Videos

Comment

You need to be a member of San Pedro News Pilot to add comments!

Join San Pedro News Pilot

San Pedro News Pilot by email - sign up!

Delivered by FeedBurner

What is the SanPedroNewsPilot.com?

The SanPedroNewsPilot.com is the social network and information outlet for San Pedro.

Want to keep up with the news in San Pedro, become a member.


 

Membership has its privileges!

• Got news you think everyone should know? Blog it.
• Have a show or attending a benefit? Put it on the calendar.
• Got video of the big game? Embed it.
• Photos of the new storefront or the school play? Upload them.

Latest Activity


Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a video

Port Of Los Angeles High Girls Volleyball Is CIF-LACS Division 4 Champions!

For the first time in program history, Port Of Los Angeles High girls volleyball has won a CIF-Los Angeles City Section championship! Friday, November 8, 201...
10 minutes ago
0 Comments

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street promoted Jamaal Kellen Street's blog post Mary Star Girls Basketball Gets 1st In SFL & 100th Win For Coach
30 minutes ago

Sports EditorJamaal Kellen Street posted a blog post

Mary Star Girls Basketball Gets 1st In SFL & 100th Win For Coach

Times have definitely changed past seven years for the Mary Star High girls basketball team.In the 2012-2013 season, the Stars only won once in their 16 games, but ever since coach Victor Tuberosi took over the program the next year, opposing schools are way past looking on their schedules pointing to where Mary Star is on it and circle that day as a guaranteed…See More
51 minutes ago
0 Comments
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Funding to Help Increase the County’s Affordable Housing Stock

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 14, 2020 BOARD APPROVES FUNDING TO HELP INCREASE THE COUNTY’S AFFORDABLE HOUSING STOCK Over $100 Million Will Fund 821 Units of Affordable Housing Over the past week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing developments (projects) selected through the No Place Like Home [...] See More
yesterday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Call for Candidates to fill Vacant Board Seat

The Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council (CeSPNC) is looking for a community member to fill a vacant At-Large Board Member position for a term expiring June 2021. See More
Friday
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

San Pedro Shelter Update from Janice Hahn

Janice Hahn: "My plan for a 40-bed, 3-year temporary emergency shelter at the empty County Health building at 122 W. 8th St. San Pedro was approved by the Board of Supervisors at Tuesday's meeting.... On Thursday night I headed to the Central San Pedro Neighborhood Council to tell them more about this plan. It received unanimous support from the council members." See More
Jan 15
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Plan for 3-Year Emergency Shelter in San Pedro Approved by Board of Supervisors

Central SP NC board member James Preston Allen joins LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn with faith and business groups to support the 8th street shelter project that was proposed by the CeSPNC HOMELESSNESS COMMITTEE at the recent meeting. This resolution was unanimously approved on Jan. 14th See More
Jan 13
Profile IconCentral San Pedro Neighborhood Council

Janice Hahn’s Proposal for a Temporary Shelter in San Pedro

With the crisis on our streets, we need to get everyone into shelter as soon as we possibly can. That is why Janice Hahn has proposed a plan to use an empty County building at 8th and Beacon in downtown San Pedro as a temporary shelter for three years until they break ground on a long-term housing project at this site. See More
Jan 12

© 2020   Created by San Pedro News Pilot.   Powered by

Badges  |  Report an Issue  |  Terms of Service