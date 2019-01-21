Stephen Lin, PianoJanuary 21, 2019 from 7:30pm to 9pm
Shawn AtkinsApril 13, 2019 from 8pm to 10pm
I See Hawk In LAApril 6, 2019 from 6pm to 7pm
Time: July 15, 2017 from 8pm to 10pm
Location: Point Fermin Park
Street: 807 W Paseo Del Mar
City/Town: San Pedro
Event Type: movie, free
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 11, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
Free admission and popcorn.
Starts at 8.00 pm.
Come early for a chance to win free gifts.
Bring a blanket and refreshments featured.
Comment
RSVP for A Dog's Purpose - Movies In The Park - FREE to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot