Time: January 21, 2017 from 7:30pm to 10pm
Location: Alvas Showroom San Pedro
Street: 1417 W 8th St.
City/Town: San Pedro, CA 90732
Website or Map: http://www.alvasshowroom.com
Phone: (310) 519-1314
Event Type: live, music
Organized By: Robert Johnson
Latest Activity: Jan 6, 2017
Export to Outlook or iCal (.ics)
A NIGHT OF NEW ORLEANS FUNK - PORTERHOUSE BOB AND DOWN TO THE BONE Porterhouse Bob and Down to the Bone, featuring the Brotherhood Horns, will be be performing live New Orleans funk music at Alvas Showroom in San Pedro. This has been an annual sell-out event...get your tickets now and join the party. Limited seating is on the sound stage with the band. This is an experience you won't forget!
Comment
RSVP for A NIGHT OF NEW ORLEANS FUNK - PORTERHOUSE BOB AND DOWN TO THE BONE to add comments!
Join San Pedro News Pilot