Alice's Adventures In Wonderland

Time: August 3, 2017 at 7:30pm to August 12, 2017 at 10pm
Location: Los Angeles Harbor College Theatre Dept. & Extension Program
Street: 111 Figueroa Plc
City/Town: Wilmington
Website or Map: http://www.lahc.edu/ext/theat…
Phone: 310.233.4450
Event Type: book, songs, music
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Oct 4, 2018
Performance dates:
August 3rd, 4th & 5th.
August 10th, 11th &12th.
Thursday and Friday @ 7.30pm.
Saturday @ 7.00pm.
Tickets prices:
Advance Tickets $15.
Tickets at the door: $20
Group Tickets Available.
