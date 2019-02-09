Ayer Y Celebrando AnosFebruary 9, 2019 from 7pm to 10pm
Time: July 21, 2017 at 7:30pm to July 30, 2017 at 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.376.3500
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Latest Activity: Jul 25, 2017
Various show times.
Leapin' Lizard! Come join the irrepressible comic strip heroine as she takes center stage in one of the world's best-loved musicals! For tickets and more info, visit grandvision.org, encoresouthbay.org or call 310.376.3500.
