 

Annie

Annie

Time: July 21, 2017 at 7:30pm to July 30, 2017 at 9pm
Location: Warner Grand Theatre
Street: 478 W 6th St
City/Town: San Pedro
Website or Map: http://www.grandvision.org
Phone: 310.376.3500
Event Type: musical
Organized By: Heather Caine
Event Description

Various show times.

Leapin' Lizard!  Come join the irrepressible comic strip heroine as she takes center stage in one of the world's best-loved musicals!  For tickets and more info, visit grandvision.org, encoresouthbay.org or call 310.376.3500.

